5-year-old attacked by stray dogs in Ambegaon, hospitalised 

A 5-year-old boy was severely injured after being attacked by stray dogs in the Ambegaon Pathar area on Thursday evening. The child, Samarth Suryawanshi, suffered serious injuries and is currently being treated at Bharati Hospital, officials said. Following the incident, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) acted quickly, capturing seven dogs from the society, including four stray dogs suspected of the attack. (HT PHOTO)

According to eyewitnesses, the victim was playing in the parking lot when he was knocked down by one of the dogs, who began biting him on the face and head. Afterwards, three more canines began biting and pulling the boy by grabbing his left hand and head, according to society residents.

Doctors at Bharati Hospital have confirmed that Suryawanshi has been admitted to the Pediatric ICU but will need time to recover from his injuries.

“The boy was brought to the hospital around 7.30 pm on Thursday and is hospitalised for medical and surgical management. He has suffered multiple deep injuries on his face, head, back side of head and left hand. Medical management has been provided, and the CT scan tests will be done in the evening. The surgical management of his wound will be done on Saturday,” said the treating doctors on condition of anonymity.

Following the incident, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) acted quickly, capturing seven dogs from the society, including four stray dogs suspected of the attack. However, the incident has sparked anger and concern among residents. Residents urge authorities to take immediate measures to address the growing stray dog menace in the area.

Sachin Suryawanshi, father of the victim, said, “This is not the first time such an attack has happened here. The stray dog population is increasing, and it has become dangerous for children to play outside. My son was playing in the parking lot and was suddenly attacked by strays. He couldn’t resist the attack and was knocked down by the dog, who bit him on the face and head.”

Dr Sarika Bhosale-Funde, chief veterinary officer of PMC said, “Following the incident, four suspected stray dogs involved in the attack were caught on Thursday night and three more were caught on Friday morning. However, the staff working on the ground are facing resistance from animal lovers.”