Khanna doctor couple’s daughter among six test positive for Covid-19 in Punjab’s Ludhiana

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 11:12 IST

Ludhiana: Six people, including two children, tested positive for Covid-19 in Ludhiana on Thursday.

Civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga said that the new cases include the two-year-old daughter of the doctor couple from Khanna who had tested positive two days ago. The doctors, who work at Mohandai Oswal Hospital, are suspected to have caught the infection while treating ex-serviceman Ujagar Singh, 86. He died on June 1.

A 29-year-old man from Meharban village who worked at the shop of Kawaldeep Singh in Gandhi Nagar, whose relative Pritpal Singh, 53, from Chhawani Mohalla died of Covid-19 on May 29, has tested positive for coronavirus. A total of 10 patients have tested positive from Chhawani Mohalla.

Besides, four contacts of a 20-year-old man from Baupur village in Khanna, who returned from Manesar near Delhi on May 20, have tested positive. They comprise a 57-year-old woman, a 24-year-old man, a 14-year-old boy and a five-year-old child.

50 ACTIVE CASES

A 64-year-old Jalandhar resident died of Covid-19 at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) on Wednesday.

With this, Ludhiana has reported 16 Covid-19 deaths so far, including nine patients from the district and seven from other districts who had come here for treatment.

At present, the district has 50 active cases. Ludhiana has a total of 209 positive cases so far of which 150 patients have been discharged after recovery.