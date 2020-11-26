Khanna man robs his employer of ₹39 lakh

cities

Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 23:10 IST

An employee of a shopkeeper fled with ₹39.13 lakh belonging to his employer in Khanna, police said on Thursday. The accused, along with his co-worker, had left the shop for depositing the cash in the bank. However, when the co-worker went to refuel bike, the accused fled with the cash.

Khanna City 2 police have registered an FIR against Nihal Vijan of Khanna following the statement of Gagan Batra, owner of Batra Enterprises.

The complainant said that he had sent his employees, Nihal and Narinder, to deposit ₹39.13 lakh to his account in Union Bank of India.

“When Narinder and Nihal were going to bank, their motorcycle ran out of fuel. They pushed the motorcycle to the petrol pump. While Narinder went inside the filling station, Nihal waited outside. When Narinder came out, he couldn’t find Nihal and contacted me immediately. When Nihal couldn’t be traced, we approached the police,” Batra said.

Inspector Labh Singh said while scanning CCTV footage, the police found Nihal standing outside the filling station. “In the mean time, a white Honda City car turned up there. Nihal could be seen signalling the car occupants. The car arrived near him, he sat in the car and they fled the scene,” he added.

The inspector said that police are trying to trace the owner of the car. The police also suspect that the accused was hatching conspiracy of committing the crime for long.

The police have also conducted raids at his house in Khanna, but he was not present there. A hunt is on for his arrest, the cop said.