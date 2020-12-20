e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 20, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Khanna police celebrates veterans’ day

Khanna police celebrates veterans’ day

The SSP asked the veterans for suggestions to make the police force more effective.

cities Updated: Dec 20, 2020, 23:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

The Khanna police celebrated veterans’ day on Sunday and honoured them for their services. Senior superintendent of police Gursharandeep Singh Grewal listened to the veterans’ grievances and assured them that they would be resolved. The SSP also asked the veterans for suggestions to make the police force more effective. The veterans and police personnel observed two-minutes of silence to honour the fallen veterans. Retired superintendent of police Satnam Singh, who is the president of Punjab Police Pensioners’ Association, Khanna, shared his experiences with the young police officers and also gave suggestions to them.

top news
‘Maybe in January’: Harsh Vardhan on first Covid-19 shot
‘Maybe in January’: Harsh Vardhan on first Covid-19 shot
Bengal has set 3 dangerous trends in Indian politics: Amit Shah
Bengal has set 3 dangerous trends in Indian politics: Amit Shah
Health ministry body to hold urgent meeting over new Covid-19 strain in UK
Health ministry body to hold urgent meeting over new Covid-19 strain in UK
Jupiter-Saturn great conjunction on December 21: How to watch in India
Jupiter-Saturn great conjunction on December 21: How to watch in India
Western Railway diverts, short terminates trains due to farmers’ protest in Punjab
Western Railway diverts, short terminates trains due to farmers’ protest in Punjab
Several EU nations halt UK flights, fearing Covid-19 variant
Several EU nations halt UK flights, fearing Covid-19 variant
Armed with data, TMC counters Shah’s claims on BJP workers’ killings
Armed with data, TMC counters Shah’s claims on BJP workers’ killings
Covid: Will new virus variant impact vaccine? UK PM Boris clarifies amid alarm
Covid: Will new virus variant impact vaccine? UK PM Boris clarifies amid alarm
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesCovid-19India vs Australia Live ScoreRafale Fighter JetISRO

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In