Kharghar is the noisiest node in Panvel, finds survey

cities

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 00:49 IST

Kharghar, with a population of 3 lakhs, is top on the list of most polluted node under Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC).

This is what the first Environment Status Report of Panvel found while recording air and noise pollution in the city.

The report was prepared by professor SK Kothe, an associate professor at Mumbai School of economics and public policy.

The highest noise decibel has been recorded at Kharghar during Navratri celebration last year. The node’s landmark, Utsav Chowk, is the noisiest spot.

Kalamboli, which has a population of 2.5 lakh, is the second nosiest node.

Located at the junction of Sion-Panvel Highway, its iron and steel market makes the node a busy place.

In September 2018, noise level meters were set up in New Panvel, Kharghar and Kalamboli.

“The noise reading has been recorded for Navratri celebrations last year. We recorded decibel of various areas of Kharghar, Panvel and Kalamboli,” said Kothe.

Kharghar is one of the most developed nodes of PCMC but residents complain about many issues in the node — pollution being one of them.

Kothe said, “The reason behind high noise level in Kharghar, especially noisy tsav Chowk, is the number of pandals which come up during festivals. Organisers use DJ and sound box during festivals. As the noise level has never been monitored, they didn’t felt the need to curb it. This led to high noise pollution.”

The node shares its boundary with Taloja’s Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), which has around 1,000 industries.

The residents have been bearing the brunt of the air pollution caused by the industries.

The civic body will take at least two years to curb pollution, said PCMC chief Ganesh Deshmukh.

“The report calls for increased monitoring of noise levels in every node. With the first ESR report, we came to know about pollution issues which will be addressed on a priority basis,” he said.

“We have asked the University of Mumbai to give us two consultants, who will guide the officials to take corrective steps and spread awareness among residents,” said Deshmukh.

The civic chief will form a pollution cell to monitor the noise level during festivals.

Alarmed by the report, members of Kharghar Taloja Colonies Welfare Association (KTC-WA) want PCMC to include experts in the cell.

Mangesh Ranawade, chairman of KTC-WA, said, “We have been breathing polluted air for years and now noise is also a concern. Residents working in this field can help the civic body in addressing the problem efficiently.”

The civic body will make a detailed plan to deal with air and noise pollution. Residents would be encouraged to report about instances of noise pollution in their areas.

“We will monitor noise level from the first day of Ganpati celebration and the immersions. The civic body would also make provision for artificial ponds to ensure that Ganpati immersion is pollution free,” said Deshmukh.

There are 83 silence zones in PCMC nodes. The noise levels are marginally higher in commercial areas of the city at 75 decibels.

Ajay Khetrapal, anti-noise activist, said, “For years, problem of noise and air pollution has not been addressed in the nodes. The civic body should now work on checking pollution before it worsens.”

First Published: Aug 22, 2019 00:49 IST