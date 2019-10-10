e-paper
Kherki Daula toll issue: Villagers deny Gurugram residents access to 150-m road

cities Updated: Oct 10, 2019 19:27 IST
Rohit David
Rohit David
Gurugram Residents of Kherki Daula village have put up a signboard stating “not a common passage”, ahead of the 150-metre road carved out last week by the concessionaire of the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway, to connect the village with the service lanes of the expressway.

Villagers say that this has been done to avoid residents of the new sectors from going through their village, as it causes pollution and could result in collisions or other road mishaps.

Gautam Yadav, a resident of the village, said, “On October 3, the new road was made and since then, the number of cars passing through their village has increased five times. With the help of global positioning system (GPS), commuters find their way on to the NPR and then to their societies.”

The villagers pooled in funds for installing the signboard. “Initially, we had thought of writing, on the board, that anyone who takes this route will be fined ₹500 but then our elders said that this might land us in legal trouble. The fine would have acted as a deterrent, as cab drivers would have thought it better to pay the toll than go through the village,” said Yadav.

Bamboo sticks have also been placed at the end of the 150-metre road, to baffle commuters, said village residents.

The signboard was put up after a meeting among residents of the village. They said that it was unanimously decided that cars using this route will be dangerous for kids who play in the locality.

Pawan Kumar, a resident of the village, said, “Our kids can’t go outside and play with cars moving around. With so many cars, there is so much dust that some villagers are facing serious health issues.”

The 150-metre road was made by Millennium City Expressway Private Ltd (MCEPL) on October 3.

S Raghuraman, chief executive officer, Millennium City Expressway Private Limited (MCEPL) said, “The road belongs to the villagers and for their safety, they can do anything they want. If they ask us to install a height restriction barrier at the starting and ending points of the road, we will do so.”

Opposing this signboard, residents of new sectors said that putting up such boards sends out the wrong signal.

Bajrang Jain, a resident of Sector 104, said, “Does this mean that we are not allowed to take this village road? This is audacious — how can anyone in a democracy deny the right of passage?”

A section of residents has planned to take up this matter with the authorities concerned. Pradip Rahi, a resident of Sector 83, said, “We are going to take this matter to the local authorities.”

The administration has said that they are keeping a close watch on the situation. Deputy commissioner Amit Khatri said, “There is freedom of movement for everyone. We will review the situation.”

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 19:27 IST

