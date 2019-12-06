Killer arrested by special cell

cities

Updated: Dec 06, 2019 19:21 IST

New Delhi:

A property dealer who was declared a proclaimed offender after he and his relatives allegedly killed a man over a property dispute in south Delhi’s Govindpuri last year, has been arrested, police said on Friday.

Pramod Singh Kushwah, deputy commissioner of police (special cell), identified the arrested man as Manish Choudhary and said a reward of R50,000 had been declared on his arrest.

Choudhary belonged to a family of real estate agents and assisted his father, Subhash, in the family business. They belonged to a large joint family that lived in south Delhi’s Tughlaqabad.

The officer said Choudhary’s father was involved in a property dispute with a man named Jitender. “On June 8 last year, Choudhary’s family had an argument with Jitender and his relatives over the same dispute. In the fight that followed the argument, Choudhary and his relatives used iron rods and wooden sticks to attack the other family,” the DCP said.

Jitender and three of his relatives were injured in that attack. Jitender later succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Over the next 18 months, the police arrested six members of Choudhary’s family, including his three uncles. “But Choudhary and his father remained on the run and were declared proclaimed offenders,” said the officer.

The DCP said that a tip-off on Thursday that Choudhary would be visiting Greater Noida to meet a relative was received and a trap was laid. “We arrested him at 4 pm on Thursday,” said the DCP.