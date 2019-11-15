Kin of accused hurt in encounter cry foul

cities

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 17:32 IST

MEERUT The family members of an accused who was injured during a police encounter on October 17 claimed that he had no criminal history and the encounter was fake.

However, the cops said that the accused had a number of cases registered against him.

To recall, Seman alias Meetha was injured in an encounter with the cops in Kankerkheda area at around 2 pm on October 17 and was arrested with his partner Shadab. Afterwards, cops said that they recovered a motorcycle without a number plate, two mobile phones and a country made pistol from the accused.

Seman, a resident of Teharki village of Sardhana, was hit by three bullets in his stomach due to which he was referred to AIIMS Delhi for treatment. He was hospitalized for around a month and returned home with a partially paralysed body.

Seman’s father Nissar and other family members accused the cops of making false charges and claimed that the encounter was fake. “We will soon approach higher police officials to seek justice,” said a family member. The family also said that no cases were registered against Seman and the motorcycle that was seized by the cops was bought for his sister’s marriage.

However, Bijendrapal Rana, inspector, Kankerkheda police station, said, “There are a number of loot cases registered against Seman alias Meetha , as well as a case of attempt to murder. The motorcycle was seized as it did not have a number plate and Seman failed to show legal documents related to the vehicle.”