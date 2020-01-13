Kite-making not a high-flying biz at the moment

cities

Updated: Jan 13, 2020 19:37 IST

Most of the orders from other cities cancelled as traders are afraid of travelling to Agra in wake of anti-CAA stir, say kite makers

AGRA Kite-making business has been hit hard in Agra as very few traders are coming here for business in wake of protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in various cities of India. Sale of kites has gone down by 40%, said traders

Agra is a major kite market for wholesale traders coming from Jaipur, Bareilly, Ahmedabad, Gandhi Nagar, Udaipur, Indore and other cities. Maal ka Bazaar locality in Taj city is popular for kite making and has about 60 such shops.

Traders said most of the orders from other cities had been cancelled as businessmen were afraid of travelling to Agra due to the anti-CAA stir. Now, they were depending on local buyers.

Murtaza Ali, 50, a kite seller in Kala Mahal area of Agra, said:

“The anti-CAA protests in most of the cities have affected sale. It has reduced by 40%. Traders are afraid of coming to Agra apprehending mishap. Though Agra is peaceful, nearby districts like Firozabad, Aligarh, Meerut and others have witnessed violent protests.”

The kite season is mainly for three months December, January and February. Kites are much in demand on Makar Sankranti, Republic Day and Basant Panchmi in North India, he said.

Another kite seller Mohd Amir said, “This year, we did not get pre- booked orders. We are still waiting for customers.”

“In the past, there were more than 10 kite-makers at my shop, but now I am managing with only five due to the slowdown,” he lamented.

Amir added, “Last year during season time, I could not get a single minute to talk to my relatives or friends, when they visited the shop. But now I spend time talking to my friends and neighbours.”

Munna, a shopkeeper who has been associated with kite-making for 20 years, claimed: “I have never witnessed such a slowdown in kite business.”

“Agra is known for kite making since the time of Mughals and attracts buyers from nearby states,” he shared.

“Despite low wages and various difficulties, I have been making kites for a living. I take the raw material home and make kites with the help of my daughters,” said Jebu, 45, a kite maker.

“I get Rs 60 for making 1,000 kites and it takes an entire day,” she added. -Yogesh Dubey