Kolhapur-Sangli flood relief brings Muslims to Dagdusheth Ganpati; perform aarti

cities

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 16:49 IST

PUNE On Sunday at 12.30 am, the Dagdusheth Ganpati temple wore a look it has never worn in its 100-year history. The temple was filled with Muslims.

Members of the community organised the visit in coordination with the Dagdusheth temple trust to build bridges of faith between the two communities.

Muslims will observe Muharram on September 10.

The Dagdusheth temple trust has not only chosen to rehabilitate flood-affected victims of Sangli and Kolhpaur, but will also renovate masjids destroyed in these areas.

Javed Khan, a Shiv Sena leader from the city who was present at the temple, said, “It is a heart-warming gesture when we were told about the temple trust appealing for donations for rennovation of not only houses and schools, but masjids as well, in Kolhapur and Sangli. Touched by their humanitarian act, we (Muslims) all decided to pay a visit and take darshan at the temple on Sunday night. We were welcomed whole heartedly and were also allowed to perform the aarti,” he said.

The Muslims at the temple crossed all political lines as well. Ameen Shaikh is a Congress leader in Pune who was present at the Dagdusheth temple. He said, “There were 30 of us. It was an impromptu decision after we saw the trust is doing so much for the masjids in Sangli and Kolhapur. This was the first time that people from the Muslim community in such a large number visited the Dagdusheth ganpati.”

Trust members - president Prakash Jagtap and BJP corporator Hemant Rasane - welcomed the community and allowed the Muslims to jump the darshan queue. At midnight on Sunday, close to 10,000 devotees took darshan of the Dagdusheth ganpati.

Rasane said, “The Muslim brothers when came to us. WWe not only allowed them to visit, but also requested them to perform Ganesh aarti, which they obliged to. Never ever have we seen such a large number of Muslims coming to this temple. It was a truly touching moment for all of us and we intend to spread love and unity through our temple in the society at large.”

First Published: Sep 09, 2019 16:34 IST