145 bird species spotted in Sundarban during first bird festival

As many as 145 species of birds were spotted in the Sundarban during the first two-day bird festival held this week in the world’s largest mangrove delta, officials said.

“At least 42 species of waders, mudflat birds and shore birds, 12 raptors, 78 forest birds, 6 water fowls and seven other bird species were spotted,” said S Jones Justin, deputy field director of the Sundarban Tiger Reserve (STR).

Six teams, each comprising birders, researchers, forest officials and locals fanned out across 4,000 sq km of the Sunderban Biosphere Reserve on February 8 and 9 to locate the bird species. Around 5,065 birds were spotted.

“Birds like Eurasian curlew, lesser sand plover and brown hawk owl were spotted. At least seven species of kingfishers, including the black-capped kingfisher were also seen,” said the official.

The Sundarban spreads over India and Bangladesh. The Indian part of the delta is located at the southern tip of West Bengal and is home to around 100 tigers and other animals such as spotted deer, estuarine crocodiles, otter, dolphin and venomous snakes.

Buffy fish owl. (Sourced)

Historical records and studies by the Zoological Survey of India suggest that around 428 species of birds have been found in the Sundarban till date.

“During the festival, the maximum number of bird species was spotted in the buffer zone. While around 86 species were spotted in the core zone, 128 species were spotted in the buffer zone. Around 71 species were spotted outside the protected areas,” said the official.

Minivet (Sourced)

The authorities released the preliminary findings of the festival on Friday. The data collected over the two days is being analyzed for further details.

“We have come across at least 4-5 major breeding and feeding habitats of the birds in the Sundarban. They need to be protected. Also unplanned afforestation programmes on the char (riverine islands) are taking toll on the habitats of migratory birds such as waterfowls and waders,” said a senior official.