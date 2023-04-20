21 hurt in LPG cylinder blast in Kolkata port area

KOLKATA: Twenty-one people, including two children, were injured when an LPG cylinder blew up inside a building in the Garden Reach area of Kolkata on Thursday evening, city police officers said. Dr Monimoy Banerjee, director of SSKM Hospital, said four persons suffered severe burns (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

“The incident took place at about 5:30pm at a two-storey house that was home to many families. Three fire tenders were pressed into service. All the people suffered burn injuries,” an officer from the Garden Reach police station said.

While two persons were admitted to a private hospital in the Alipore area, 19 were taken to the state-run SSKM Hospital at Bhawanipore.

Kolkata mayor Firhad Hakim went to SSKM hospital in the evening and met doctors attending to the patients.

“Four of these people suffered severe burns,” Dr Monimoy Banerjee, director of SSKM Hospital, told reporters.

Police said forensic experts will visit the house on Friday to investigate the cause of the blast.