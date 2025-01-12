21-year-old engineering student found dead at IIT Kharagpur hostel

Kolkata: A 21-year-old male student was found dead inside his hostel room at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Kharagpur in West Bengal’s West Midnapore district on Sunday, police said. Police said that the body of the student was sent to the sub-divisional hospital for postmortem. (Representational image)

The family of the third-year electrical engineering student lives in the Kasba area of south Kolkata.

“The body of the student was discovered by his parents who went to visit him during the weekend holiday. He used to stay at the Azad Hall hostel. He did not respond when they knocked on the door. The parents forced the door open with help from some students,” a district police official said, requesting anonymity.

“Although it appeared that the student died by suicide, an investigation has been ordered by district police superintendent Dhritiman Sarkar who rushed to the spot. Sniffer dogs were also taken to the campus. The body was sent to the sub-divisional hospital for postmortem,” the official added.

“Students who knew the deceased are being questioned. Samples of the food the deceased had on Saturday night have been collected for forensic test. His mobile phone has also been seized,” he said.

IT Kharagpur director Amit Patra told the local media on Sunday night that the student’s death has shocked everybody.

“He was a very good student and a gentle person. He was friendly to all. The reason behind his tragic death should be probed. Only the police can do that. We will cooperate with the police,” Patra said.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669;

Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918,

Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000,

ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290