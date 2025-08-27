3 of 44,671 Durga Puja committees fail to submit expense report: Bengal govt tells HC

Kolkata: Three out of 44,671 Durga Puja committees in West Bengal have not submitted utilisation certificates for the financial grant given by the state for the festival in previous years, the state government told the Calcutta high court on Wednesday, lawyers present at the hearing said. The government informed the division bench of justices Sujoy Paul and Smita Das De that 2,876 puja committees in Kolkata have submitted utilisation reports on time. (Representative photo)

“The government informed the division bench of justices Sujoy Paul and Smita Das De that 2,876 puja committees in Kolkata have submitted utilisation reports on time. However, three of the rest 41,795 committees spread across the districts didn’t do it,” a lawyer said, requesting anonymity.

“The court said no grant should be given to puja organisers who don’t submit expense reports as per rules,” the lawyer said.

After hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Sourav Dutta challenging chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s July 31 decision to hike the grant for each committee from ₹85,000 to ₹1.10 lakh, the bench directed the state on Monday to file an affidavit within three days stating how many Durga Puja organisers submitted utilisation certificates after receiving last year’s grant.

The court also asked state advocate general Kishore Dutta on Monday why puja organisers who don’t furnish details of their expenses should be given the grant again.

Dutta had alleged that many puja committees did not submit financial records and questioned why taxpayers’ money should be given to them.

“The bench directed that no grant should be given to puja committees that don’t submit details of their expenditure to the state,” Dutta’s lawyer Shamim Ahmed said.

In 2018, when Mamata Banerjee started the assistance scheme, the amount was ₹10,000. It was hiked every year. Months after winning the 2024 polls, Banerjee increased the amount from ₹70,000 to ₹85,000.

United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) added Durga Puja to its 2021 list of Intangible Cultural Heritage, giving international recognition to Bengal’s biggest religious festival.

In 2023, Banerjee’s decision to hike the amount from ₹60,000 to ₹70,000 triggered a row. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleged that she was misusing public funds to secure votes in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. A PIL was also filed but the high court allowed the grant.