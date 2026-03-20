40-year-old man gets stuck in lift in Kolkata hospital, dies

A middle-aged man died allegedly after being stuck inside a lift of a state-run hospital in north Kolkata on Friday, an official said. Family members of the deceased man alleged negligence by the hospital in Kolkata.

The man, in his early 40s, was bleeding from his nose when taken to the emergency unit, the senior hospital official said.

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Family members of the deceased, who hailed from Dum Dum area, claimed that he had brought his four-year-old son for treatment at the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital.

He allegedly got stuck in the lift with his wife at the trauma care unit, when it suddenly stopped functioning.

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The family also claimed that there was no liftman in the elevator.

"A post-mortem examination will be conducted to ascertain the cause of the death," the official said.

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The hospital's patient welfare committee chairman Atin Ghosh, who is also the Deputy Mayor of Kolkata, admitted that there may have been some lapses owing to which the "unfortunate incident" took place.

The police will take steps in accordance with the law, Ghosh said.