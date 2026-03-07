Edit Profile
    Delhi: Father, son die in 10-ft pickle fermentation well, 2 others injured in Nangloi

    A 60-year-old man and his 32-year-old son died after falling into a 10-ft pickle fermentation well in Delhi’s Nangloi; two others injured and stable

    Updated on: Mar 07, 2026 10:57 PM IST
    By Jignasa Sinha, New Delhi
    A 60-year-old man and his 32-year-old son died, and two others were injured after entering a 10-feet-deep well used for fermenting and drying pickles inside their home in Delhi’s Nangloi area on Saturday morning.

    On Saturday, the family had called a worker to retrieve some pickle, who fell unconscious due to suffocation
    According to police, they received a Police Control Room (PCR) call about two to three people falling unconscious in a pickle-making factory inside a house.

    “There is a pickle-making factory on the ground floor of the house, and the owner lived with his family on the first floor. In this factory, there are four to five wells, about 10 feet deep, in which the pickle is made,” deputy commissioner of police (outer) Vikram Singh said.

    Police said the owner, Anil Ram (60), and his sons Sandeep (28) and Neeraj (32) went inside to save the worker but also fell unconscious.

    “All four persons were taken out of the well by the owner’s brother and locals. They were taken to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, where Anil and his son Neeraj died. The worker and Sandeep are stable,” the DCP added.

    Further investigation into the matter is underway.

