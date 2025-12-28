Mother, newborn die at pvt hosp, staff flees in U.P’s Kaushambi

A 29-year-old woman and her newborn died following a caesarean delivery at a private hospital in the Manjhanpur area of Kaushambi district late Saturday night. The incident sparked protests by family members and locals, with doctors and hospital staff allegedly leaving the premises after the deaths. Representational image (Sourced)

Pradeep Kumar, a farmer from Saurai Khurd village, stated in his police complaint that his wife, Mangita Devi, was admitted to the private hospital around 7 pm on Saturday after experiencing labour pain. Doctors recommended a caesarean delivery and collected ₹30,000 for the procedure.

The family has alleged that bleeding continued after the surgery. Both the mother and newborn died late at night. The family claims that doctors and staff shifted the bodies outside the operation theatre and left the hospital.

Family members protested late Saturday night and Sunday morning. The remaining hospital staff also allegedly left upon seeing the demonstration. Traffic on the Karari-Manjhanpur road was disrupted for nearly an hour before police from Manjhanpur station arrived and calmed the protesters.

Both bodies were sent for postmortem examination.

Chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Sanjay Kumar said a team led by deputy CMO Dr Ashok Kumar Maurya and Manjhanpur medical officer in-charge Dr Neeraj Kumar visited the hospital Sunday afternoon but found no doctor or staff present. The team will conduct another visit on Monday, with further action to follow based on investigation findings, he added.

Manjhanpur police station SHO Sunil Kumar Singh said the bodies have been sent for postmortem examination on the complaint of the deceased woman’s husband. A report has been requested from the CMO, with legal action to be taken based on the investigation report, he added.