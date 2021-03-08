IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Kolkata News / 6 detected with UK, South African strains of coronavirus in West Bengal
A man wearing a protective mask sprays disinfectant as a preventive measure against the coronavirus disease. (REUTERS)
A man wearing a protective mask sprays disinfectant as a preventive measure against the coronavirus disease. (REUTERS)
kolkata news

6 detected with UK, South African strains of coronavirus in West Bengal

While one case of the UK strain was detected from Kolkata, two each were detected from Nadia and South 24 Parganas district. The South African strain was detected in a patient from Malda in north Bengal
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 10:27 AM IST

At least six persons who landed in Kolkata in the last week of February have tested positive for two international strains of the coronavirus, a top health official has confirmed.

“While five have been detected with the UK strain, one has been detected with the South African strain. All of them are international travellers,” said the official.

All three variants of the coronavirus that have become a global concern have been detected in India, B.1.1.7, first discovered in the UK; B.1.351, which is now dominant in South Africa; and P.1, which has spread in Brazil.

“All samples were collected in the last week of February. The results of the genome sequencing were shared with us on Sunday. Four of the patients are admitted in a state-run hospital in Kolkata,” said the official.

Also Read | India’s Covid-19 vaccine drive jumps four-fold as PM Modi is inoculated

While one case of the UK strain was detected from Kolkata, two each were detected from Nadia and South 24 Parganas district. The South African strain was detected in a patient from Malda in north Bengal.

The Union government had earlier stated that the South African and Brazilian strains can more easily infect a person’s lungs than the UK mutation.

West Bengal has till date registered more than 570,000 Covid-19 cases, of which 3,163 cases are still active. At least 10,278 persons have died so far. The state has vaccinated around 1.55 million people till date.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
A man wearing a protective mask sprays disinfectant as a preventive measure against the coronavirus disease. (REUTERS)
A man wearing a protective mask sprays disinfectant as a preventive measure against the coronavirus disease. (REUTERS)
kolkata news

6 detected with UK, South African strains of coronavirus in West Bengal

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 10:27 AM IST
While one case of the UK strain was detected from Kolkata, two each were detected from Nadia and South 24 Parganas district. The South African strain was detected in a patient from Malda in north Bengal
READ FULL STORY
Close
Supporters gather with the flags, posters, and an image of PM Modi during his rally ahead of the West Bengal Assembly Election in the Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
Supporters gather with the flags, posters, and an image of PM Modi during his rally ahead of the West Bengal Assembly Election in the Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
kolkata news

Battle for Bengal: At mega Kolkata rally, PM Modi sharpens attack on Mamata

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 12:51 AM IST
  • "You have played with the lives of people. Khela sesh (the game has ended)," said Modi who used Bengali words several times while speaking in Hindi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi exchanges greetings with Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty after he joined BJP during a public meeting ahead of West Bengal Assembly Polls, at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata. (PTI Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi exchanges greetings with Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty after he joined BJP during a public meeting ahead of West Bengal Assembly Polls, at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata. (PTI Photo)
west bengal assembly election

Asked about his role in BJP, Mithun Chakraborty points to his Fatakeshto films

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 06:47 PM IST
  • Chakraborty played the lead role in the movie MLA Fatakesto where he was cast as an anti-social who takes up the challenge of becoming a legislator and brings about changes in seven days.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In this Assembly elections, there are TMC, Left and Congress, and their anti-Bengal attitude on one side. On the other side, there are people of Bengal," PM Modi said further. The Prime Minister started his speech with slogans of Vande Matram and Bharat Mata ki Jai.(AP)
In this Assembly elections, there are TMC, Left and Congress, and their anti-Bengal attitude on one side. On the other side, there are people of Bengal," PM Modi said further. The Prime Minister started his speech with slogans of Vande Matram and Bharat Mata ki Jai.(AP)
kolkata news

PM Modi : Bengal relied on Mamata for change but she broke people's trust

ANI, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 06:12 PM IST
Addressing his first rally at Brigade Parade Ground after the announcement of the West Bengal Assembly poll schedule, the Prime Minister said there are TMC, Left and Congress on one side and people of West Bengal on the other side.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mamata Banerjee had said last week that the TMC has received support from the JMM and the Nationalist Congress Party for the assembly polls.(AP)
Mamata Banerjee had said last week that the TMC has received support from the JMM and the Nationalist Congress Party for the assembly polls.(AP)
kolkata news

Mamata Banerjee asks Jharkhand CM to campaign for her in WB Assembly polls

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 05:37 PM IST
JMM is an alliance government with the Congress in Jharkhand and the Sonia Gandhi-led party has tied up with the Left and the Indian Secular Front in West Bengal against the BJP and TMC.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi address at a public rally at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata. (ANI Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi address at a public rally at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata. (ANI Photo)
west bengal assembly election

PM Modi schools TMC on its ‘outsider’ narrative, says Bengal is in BJP’s DNA

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 05:17 PM IST
  • The Prime Minister went on to explain to the massive gathering the reason why the BJP is the only party in the country which was formed keeping Bengal’s culture and thinking at its core.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Incidents of violence are on the rise ahead of the West Bengal Assembly Elections. (ANI Photo)(ANI)
Incidents of violence are on the rise ahead of the West Bengal Assembly Elections. (ANI Photo)(ANI)
kolkata news

1 killed, 5 injured in explosion in Bengal; BJP-TMC blame game follows

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 07:19 AM IST
  • Both the BJP and the the TMC have accused each other of resorting to violence in the run up to the assembly elections in West Bengal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Subhendu Adhikari will contest West Bengal elections from Nandigram seat. (HT File Photo)
Subhendu Adhikari will contest West Bengal elections from Nandigram seat. (HT File Photo)
west bengal assembly election

BJP names 57 candidates for 2 phases of Bengal polls. Full list here 

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 07:26 PM IST
West Bengal goes to polls in eight phases—March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29. The results for the 294 assembly seats will be declared on May 2.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress party leader Mamata Banerjee. (AP)
File photo: West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress party leader Mamata Banerjee. (AP)
kolkata news

Actors, sportsmen to writers in TMC's star-studded candidate list for polls

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 07:23 PM IST
  • Award-winning Bengali Dalit writer, ex-IPS officers and celebrated actors are among the few newcomers who Bengal's 'didi' has given a chance.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a public meeting, at Sahaganj in Hooghly district. (PTI)
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a public meeting, at Sahaganj in Hooghly district. (PTI)
west bengal assembly election

Spotlight on Nandigram again as Mamata to fight Bengal polls from assembly seat

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 09:22 PM IST
  • TMC releases first list of 291 candidates for West Bengal assembly polls, CM Mamata Banerjee to contest from Nandigram
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (AP)
Representational image. (AP)
kolkata news

West Bengal: Community vaccination against Covid-19 begins today

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 01:10 PM IST
The vaccine will be given free at government hospitals while private hospitals will charge 250 towards price of the vaccine and services, state government officials said
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.(PTI)
File photo: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.(PTI)
kolkata news

Tejashwi Yadav likely to meet Bengal CM on Monday, seat-sharing talks on cards

By Anirban Guha Roy
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 09:27 PM IST
  • The opposition leader is also scheduled to meet senior TMC minister Firhad Hakim and hold talks about the upcoming Bengal polls.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kerala assembly Tuesday witnessed an opposition assault on the LDF government over accusations of state cops shielding a ruling party MLA, A N Shamsheer, despite being named a prime accused in his own assault case by CPM rebel C O T Naseer.(File Photo)
Kerala assembly Tuesday witnessed an opposition assault on the LDF government over accusations of state cops shielding a ruling party MLA, A N Shamsheer, despite being named a prime accused in his own assault case by CPM rebel C O T Naseer.(File Photo)
kolkata news

CPI(M)’s 1st rally at Kolkata’s Brigade Parade Grounds; Congress, ISF invited

By Tanmay Chatterjee
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 09:30 AM IST
  • TMC and BJP have dismissed the Left rally as insignificant. While the TMC claims CM Mamata Banerjee will return to power for the third time, BJP says the elections are bi-polar and there is no space for the Left.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Subhas Dutta said political parties have also been urged to curb decibel levels in roadshows and rallies, and not use loudspeakers without sound limiters.(HT File Photo)
Subhas Dutta said political parties have also been urged to curb decibel levels in roadshows and rallies, and not use loudspeakers without sound limiters.(HT File Photo)
kolkata news

WB activists urge parties to follow environmental norms during campaigns

PTI, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 07:47 PM IST
Activist Subhas Dutta said that letters were sent to 13 political parties in the state on February 22 about the urgent need to follow such norms, including the ones on sound pollution.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sundari tree (Heritiera fomes) forest in Sunderbans river delta. The Sundarbans mangrove forest, one of the largest such forests in the world and it is an Unesco World Heritage Site.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Sundari tree (Heritiera fomes) forest in Sunderbans river delta. The Sundarbans mangrove forest, one of the largest such forests in the world and it is an Unesco World Heritage Site.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
kolkata news

NHRC asks WB chief secretary to ensure human rights in Sundarbans

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 06:31 PM IST
The NHRC has been passing a series of directions adjudicating the petition and rejoinder filed by the Supreme Court lawyer and noted human rights activist, Radhakanta Tripathy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP