6 detected with UK, South African strains of coronavirus in West Bengal
At least six persons who landed in Kolkata in the last week of February have tested positive for two international strains of the coronavirus, a top health official has confirmed.
“While five have been detected with the UK strain, one has been detected with the South African strain. All of them are international travellers,” said the official.
All three variants of the coronavirus that have become a global concern have been detected in India, B.1.1.7, first discovered in the UK; B.1.351, which is now dominant in South Africa; and P.1, which has spread in Brazil.
“All samples were collected in the last week of February. The results of the genome sequencing were shared with us on Sunday. Four of the patients are admitted in a state-run hospital in Kolkata,” said the official.
Also Read | India’s Covid-19 vaccine drive jumps four-fold as PM Modi is inoculated
While one case of the UK strain was detected from Kolkata, two each were detected from Nadia and South 24 Parganas district. The South African strain was detected in a patient from Malda in north Bengal.
The Union government had earlier stated that the South African and Brazilian strains can more easily infect a person’s lungs than the UK mutation.
West Bengal has till date registered more than 570,000 Covid-19 cases, of which 3,163 cases are still active. At least 10,278 persons have died so far. The state has vaccinated around 1.55 million people till date.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
6 detected with UK, South African strains of coronavirus in West Bengal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Battle for Bengal: At mega Kolkata rally, PM Modi sharpens attack on Mamata
- "You have played with the lives of people. Khela sesh (the game has ended)," said Modi who used Bengali words several times while speaking in Hindi.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Asked about his role in BJP, Mithun Chakraborty points to his Fatakeshto films
- Chakraborty played the lead role in the movie MLA Fatakesto where he was cast as an anti-social who takes up the challenge of becoming a legislator and brings about changes in seven days.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi : Bengal relied on Mamata for change but she broke people's trust
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mamata Banerjee asks Jharkhand CM to campaign for her in WB Assembly polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi schools TMC on its ‘outsider’ narrative, says Bengal is in BJP’s DNA
- The Prime Minister went on to explain to the massive gathering the reason why the BJP is the only party in the country which was formed keeping Bengal’s culture and thinking at its core.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
1 killed, 5 injured in explosion in Bengal; BJP-TMC blame game follows
- Both the BJP and the the TMC have accused each other of resorting to violence in the run up to the assembly elections in West Bengal.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP names 57 candidates for 2 phases of Bengal polls. Full list here
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Actors, sportsmen to writers in TMC's star-studded candidate list for polls
- Award-winning Bengali Dalit writer, ex-IPS officers and celebrated actors are among the few newcomers who Bengal's 'didi' has given a chance.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Spotlight on Nandigram again as Mamata to fight Bengal polls from assembly seat
- TMC releases first list of 291 candidates for West Bengal assembly polls, CM Mamata Banerjee to contest from Nandigram
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
West Bengal: Community vaccination against Covid-19 begins today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tejashwi Yadav likely to meet Bengal CM on Monday, seat-sharing talks on cards
- The opposition leader is also scheduled to meet senior TMC minister Firhad Hakim and hold talks about the upcoming Bengal polls.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CPI(M)’s 1st rally at Kolkata’s Brigade Parade Grounds; Congress, ISF invited
- TMC and BJP have dismissed the Left rally as insignificant. While the TMC claims CM Mamata Banerjee will return to power for the third time, BJP says the elections are bi-polar and there is no space for the Left.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WB activists urge parties to follow environmental norms during campaigns
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NHRC asks WB chief secretary to ensure human rights in Sundarbans
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox