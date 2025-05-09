9 Bangladesh nationals trying to return arrested in West Bengal’s Uttar Dinjapur: BSF

KOLKATA: Nine Bangladesh nationals, who had been working in Rajasthan for a year, were arrested in West Bengal’s Uttar Dinjapur district on Friday when they were trying to cross the Indo-Bangladesh border to return home, officials said. Border Security Force (BSF) personnel keep vigil along the Indo-Bangladesh border (ANI/ Representative Image)

The nine were intercepted by the Border Security Force (BSF).

A BSF officer said they had illegally entered the country and had been working in Rajasthan for about a year as daily wage labourers.

“Acting on specific information, troops of the BSF’s Kishanganj sector held the illegal Bangladeshis from Daspara village in Uttar Dinajpur district,” said a BSF official.

Preliminary investigation revealed that they are all residents of Narsingdi district in Bangladesh, located around 50 km north east of Dhaka.

“We are trying to find out how they entered India,” said the official.

Earlier this week seven Bangladeshi nationals, including three women, were arrested in South Bengal’s Nadia district while trying to illegally cross the border to return home after working in India for about four years. Police said they were residents of Khulna, Jessore, Cox’s Bazar and Kushtia districts of Bangladesh.

According to the police, around 100 Bangladesh citizens have been arrested in various districts of West Bengal since December last year.

Bangladesh’s border with India is the longest in West Bengal where it spans over 2,200 km.