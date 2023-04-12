Amit Shah to travel to Bengal’s Birbhum district, address rally on April 14

KOLKATA: Union home minister Amit Shah will address his first West Bengal rally of 2023 at Siuri town in Birbhum district on April 14, marking the launch of the campaign for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders said on Wednesday. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari (L) and Rahul Sinha (R) lead a rally on plight of potato farmers of West Bengal in Kolkata (HT File Photo)

The party released a short video on Shah. Titled ‘Ami aschhi Banglate’ (I am coming to Bengal). It contains excerpts from speeches Shah delivered on his previous visits, in which he targets the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) on issues such as corruption and violence.

“Before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Amit Shah announced that we will win at least 23 of Bengal’s 42 seats. We secured only 18. We failed him. Next year, our tally will cross 24,” Bengal BJP’s chief spokesperson, Samik Bhattacharya, said.

Birbhum district has been in the headlines in recent years because of electoral violence, the coal and cattle smuggling cases and the arrest of Anubrata Mondal, TMC’s district unit president, by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Currently lodged at Tihar jail in Delhi, Mondal is counted among the top loyalists of chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

The state’s BJP leaders have planned a massive campaign in which Prime Minster Narendra Modi, Shah and BJP national president J P Nadda will take the lead by addressing around 40 rallies in 2023, party leaders in Kolkata said. The party leaders have proposed 24 rallies to be addressed by Shah and Nadda, and 14 rallies for PM Modi.