Bengal: 2 men held after 24-year-old nurse found dead in Hooghly nursing home

Kolkata: Two men have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 24-year-old nurse who was found dead in a nursing home in West Bengal’s Hooghly district on August 13, police said on Friday. Late on Wednesday night, she was found hanging on the third floor of the nursing home. (Representative photo)

The woman, a resident of East Midnapore district, had joined the Shivam Sevasadan nursing home in Singur on August 11. Late on Wednesday night, she was found hanging on the third floor of the nursing home.

The deceased’s family, who were told that she had died by suicide, alleged that she was murdered. “I received a call from the nursing home authorities around midnight on Wednesday that my daughter has died by suicide and that I should reach the nursing home at the earliest,” her father said.

“Based on a complaint lodged by the woman’s father, police have registered a murder case. Investigation is underway. We are waiting for the autopsy report,” a senior police officer from the district said.

Police identified the suspects as Radhagobindo Ghatan (21) and Subir Ghora (32). “Ghatan was previously known to the woman. While Ghatan is a resident of Egra in East Midnapore district, Ghora is a resident of Chanditala in Hooghly district,” the officer said, adding that the duo, who were produced in court on Friday, were sent to police custody for 10 days.

The family protested on Friday after police sent the nurse’s body to Calcutta Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata for autopsy. “Initially, we were told that the autopsy would be held at Walsh Hospital in Sreerampore. But suddenly we were told that the body would be taken to Kolkata instead. We didn’t want that and were forced to come to Kolkata. We wanted the autopsy to be done either at AIIMS in Kalyani or at the Command Hospital in Kolkata in the presence of a first-class magistrate,” the father said.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers gathered outside the Kolkata hospital where the autopsy was taking place.

“The family doesn’t have faith in the state police and hence they wanted the autopsy to be done either at AIIMS or the Command Hospital. The police should have honoured that. Maybe the family didn’t want a rerun of the incident at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. Just look at the huge police deployment and how hyperactive the cops have become,” BJP’s district president in North Kolkata, Tamoghna Ghosh, said.