Bengal BJP chief moves Calcutta HC accusing police of detaining him illegally

Kolkata: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s West Bengal unit president and Union minister of state Sukanta Majumdar filed a writ petition before the Calcutta high court on Wednesday challenging his detentions by state police during some recent political agitations, his office said in a statement. Union minister of state and Bengal BKJP chief, Sukanta Majumdar.

“The petition, filed through his legal counsel, details various instances of unlawful restriction and detention by the police, allegedly carried out with complete disregard for the due process of law and the fundamental rights guaranteed under Articles 14, 19, and 21 of the Constitution of India,” the statement said.

Majumdar is the Union minister of state for education and development of north east region.

The petition sought “issuance of a writ of mandamus directing state authorities to strictly act within the constitutional and legal framework while dealing with political protests or engagements by the petitioner.”

It also sought a high-level impartial enquiry into the detentions and disciplinary action against the police officers concerned.

In a parallel development, the Lok Sabha secretariat has sought a factual note from the Union home ministry on a June 19 incident that Majumdar has cited as breach of privilege of a Parliament member.

In an official note, a copy of which was seen by HT, the Lok Sabha secretariat asked the Home ministry on June 27 to file a factual note on an alleged attack on Majumdar’s convoy by Trinamool Congress supporters at Diamond Harbour in South 24 Parganas district on June 19.

In a letter to the Lok Sabha speaker, a copy of which was seen by HT, Majumdar alleged on June 20 that the Diamond Harbour police superintendent and the sub-divisional police officer “failed to take any preventive or protective action.”

The West Bengal police did not make any statement on Majumdar’s writ petition and the allegation of breach of privilege till Wednesday afternoon.