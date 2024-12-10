Bengal CID collects DNA samples of murdered Awami League MP’s daughter

The West Bengal police’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) probing into the murder of Md. Anwarul Azim (Anar), MP of the Awami League, has collected the DNA samples from his daughter, officials aware of the developments said. Bangladeshi lawmaker Md Anwarul Azim Anar was allegedly murdered in a flat in New Town near Kolkata on May 13. (File)

The three-time Awami League MP had come to West Bengal on May 12 this year and had gone missing the next day prompting the police of both the countries to launch investigation. On May 22, police in both Dhaka and West Bengal told the media that he was murdered.

A senior CID official said that Mumtarin Ferdous Doreen, daughter of the slain Bangladesh MP, had recently come to India in this connection.

“We have collected the DNA samples. They have been sent to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory for analysis. We are waiting for the results,” a senior CID official told HT.

Anar was allegedly murdered in a flat in New Town near Kolkata on May 13. His body was skinned, dismembered and chopped. While the flesh was allegedly flushed down the commode, the bones were dumped on the banks of a canal.

Investigators later recovered around three kilograms of flesh from the septic tank of the flat and human bones from the banks of a canal in South 24 Parganas. While doctors had confirmed that the bones belonged to a man, forensic reports confirmed that that flesh too were that of a human.

In July the CID approached the Bangladesh high commission to collect DNA samples of the family members of the murdered MP.

“We now need to confirm whether the bones and flesh belong to the MP. For this DNA matching need to be done after collecting samples from the MP’s family members,” said the CID officer.

While the Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police have arrested at least seven persons in this connection, the CID has arrested two accused. The alleged mastermind of the case is still at large.

The mastermind of the murder, Aktaruzzaman Shahin, a long-term business partner of the MP, is at large. He is presumably in the US, investigation has revealed. The Bangladesh police have approached the Interpol.