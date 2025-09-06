Bengal: Couple lynched over suspicion of murdering neighbor’s son in Nadia

Kolkata: A couple was lynched in West Bengal’s Nadia district over suspicion of abducting and murdering a neighbor’s eight-year-old son on Saturday morning, police said. The child’s body was recovered from a swamp in the area. (Representational image)

The child, a student of Class 3, went missing on Friday afternoon while playing. His body was found from a swamp in the neighborhood in the early hours of Saturday, following which local residents attacked the couple and their family members. Another woman was also injured.

The deceased have been identified as Utpal Biswas, 45 and his wife Soma Biswas, 38. The injured woman is a relative of the couple, police said.

“The child’s body was recovered from a swamp in the area. A tarpaulin was lying near the body. Following this a mob attacked the house of Biswas. The house was ransacked and set on fire. Biswas was beaten up. When his wife tried to rescue him, she was also beaten up. The couple was rushed to the hospital, where they were declared dead,” an officer of Tehatta police station said.

The three bodies were sent for post mortem. Police were yet to ascertain whether the child was murdered.

“Investigation is going on. We are waiting for the autopsy report,” said the official.