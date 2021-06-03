Bengal eateries allowed to open for 3 hours with vaccinated employees: Mamata

With the Covid-19 situation improving in West Bengal, the state government on Thursday decided to allow restaurants to open for three hours in the evening, provided people working there are vaccinated, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said.

The government is also thinking of allowing shopping malls to open with 25 per cent workforce after the ongoing Covid related restrictions come to an end on June 15, she said at a meeting with representatives of various chambers of commerce at the state secretariat.

"Covid-19 contagion is declining in West Bengal following the imposition of restrictions. Restaurants can be open for three hours in the evening from 5 pm to 8 pm provided the people working there are vaccinated," Banerjee said.

However, it is not immediately clear from which date the eateries can start operating.

The CM said that her government was mulling the option of vaccinating domestic helps in the same way it has planned to inoculate hawkers, bus conductors, vendors and others. Altogether 1.4 crore of people in West Bengal have been inoculated so far, she said.

At the meeting, Banerjee also urged representatives of the chambers to help the government in vaccinating the population of the state.

"The government cannot single-handedly vaccinate everyone. I will urge you to come forward and help us to inoculate the people," she said.

Banerjee also sought their help in relief works in districts ravaged by Cyclone Yaas.