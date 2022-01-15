West Bengal extends Covid restrictions till January 31, allows marriage events with 200 people. Check details

West Bengal on Saturday extended coronavirus-related restrictions till January 31, news agency PTI reported citing an official order. While most curbs remain in place according to the earlier order released on January 2, the Trinamool Congress-led state government has provided certain relaxations.

The government has permitted marriage events to be held with a maximum of 200 people or 50 per cent of the venue's capacity - whichever is lesser, the official order revealed. Furthermore, fairs have also been allowed on open grounds with rigid restrictions in order to maintain adherence to safety norms.

The order was issued by Bengal chief secretary HK Dwivedi. It has directed police, local authorities and district administrations to make sure strict compliance with the norms are followed.

The state government in its fresh order stated that the decision to extend Covid-related restrictions has been made in view of the Omicron variant of the virus. India has detected 6,041 Omicron cases so far.

The latest order by the West Bengal government has been issued by chief secretary HK Dwivedi. (Photo/West Bengal govt website)

Notably, the earlier issued restrictions in Bengal were supposed to end on Saturday (January 15).

The latest announcement comes as West Bengal on Friday witnessed a marginal decline in its single-day Covid-19 tally after 22,645 individuals tested positive for the disease, down from Thursday's 23,467, according to the state health bulletin data. The dip came after the state has been recording a massive spike in its daily Covid-19 caseload over the last few days.

Here's a better insight into what will be allowed and what won't be following the latest order by the West Bengal government.

Will outdoor activities be allowed?

It is permitted but with restrictions. The government imposed a night curfew in Bengal from January 3 in which all forms of outdoor activities along with movement of people and vehicles will be prohibited between 10pm and 5am. However, essential and emergency services are exempted.

Will marriage functions be allowed?

Marriage events can be held with a maximum of 200 attendees or 50 per cent of the venue's capacity, whichever is lesser. In the earlier issued circular on January 2, the state government capped attendees for marriage related ceremonies at 50.

Are offices going to be operational?

All government offices in the state will continue to function at 50 per cent capacity, and so will the private ones. The state government has asked to encourage work from home “as far as possible.”

Are schools, colleges and universities going to open?

All educational institutions, including schools, colleges and universities will continue to stay shut. However, administrative activities are allowed only with 50 per cent capacity at a time.

Will restaurants and cinemas be open?

Restaurants and bars, and cinema halls and theatres can function with 50 per cent capacity at a time. However, all these establishments need to close for the day by 10pm before the night curfew kicks in every day.

Will entertainment places, markets and shopping malls stay open?

In the previous order dated January 2, the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government in Bengal ordered closure of all swimming pools, spas, beauty parlours, saloons, wellness centres, zoos, tourist locations, among others.

However, market places and shopping malls can run with entry capped at 50 per cent capacity at a time up to 10pm in adherence to the night curfew timings.

Will metro and local trains be available?

Metro services will be available with 50 per cent seating capacity according to the usual operational time. Local trains will also follow the similar protocol and can run up to 10pm.