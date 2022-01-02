West Bengal announces fresh Covid-19 curbs; schools, colleges shut from tomorrow. Details here

In view of the Omicron situation, West Bengal has imposed a series of fresh coronavirus disease (Covid-19)-related restrictions from January 3 (Monday), under which all schools and colleges in the state will once again shut their gates. Moreover, restrictive measures have also been imposed on shopping malls, market complexes, restaurants, and bars, wherein they will now allow only 50 per cent of their total capacity.

The restrictive measures, on part of the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal, were announced on Sunday by the state's chief secretary, HK Dwivedi.

Here are all details on the latest Covid-19 curbs imposed in West Bengal:

All schools, colleges, universities, spas, salons, beauty parlours, swimming pools, zoos, and entertainment parks will remain closed in West Bengal from Monday, January 3, 2022.

All government and private offices will operate at 50 per cent capacity; all administrative meetings will henceforth ve conducted via virtual mode.

Local trains in West Bengal will run with 50 per cent capacity till 7 in the evening. No local trains will be allowed on tracks post-7pm; however, all long-distance trains will continue running as they are.'

All tourist places in West Bengal shall remain closed from tomorrow, that is, Monday.

Flights to Kolkata from Delhi and Mumbai will only be allowed on two days of the week – Monday and Friday.

All religious, cultural, and social gatherings in the state will have to ensure that they only allow 50 people at the most.

Shopping malls and market complexes may function with restricted entry of people by not exceeding 50 per cent of the capacity at a time and up to 10pm.

Restaurants and bars may operate with 50 per cent of the capacity at a time and up to 10pm. The same restrictions and timings hold true for cinema halls and theatres.

Meetings and conferences shall be allowed with a maximum of 200 people at a time or 50 per cent seating capacity of the hall, whichever is lower.

No more than 50 persons shall be allowed for marriage-related ceremonies.

No more than 20 persons shall be allowed for funeral/burial services and last rites

Kolkata Metro services shall operate with 50 per cent seating capacity as per usual operational time.

The movement of people and vehicles and public gatherings of any kind shall be prohibited between 10pm to 5am. Only essential and emergency services shall be permitted.

Announcing the aforementioned measures, the West Bengal chief secretary also instructed the respective district administrations, police commissioners, and local authorities to ensure strict compliance with the stated directives. Any violation of the restrictive measures will be liable to proceeded against as per the provisions of Disaster Management Act, 2005, and under the Indian Penal Code (IPC).