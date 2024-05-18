Bengal governor molestation row: Kolkata Police book 3 Raj Bhavan staffers

Kolkata: The Kolkata Police, probing into the molestation charges against West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose, have lodged a first information report (FIR) against three employees of Raj Bhavan, people aware of the matter said. Raj Bhavan in Kolkata (Representative Photo)

The complainant had alleged that she was detained by the Raj Bhavan employees and asked not to reveal anything after the alleged incident on May 2.

“An FIR has been lodged against three Raj Bhavan staffers under sections 341 (wrongful restraint) and 166 (public servant disobeying law) on the basis of the complaint lodged by the complainant,” said a police officer.

The 29-year-old woman, a contractual employee at the Raj Bhavan, on May 2, accused Bose of molesting her on two separate occasions.

She registered her statement before a magistrate at Bankshall Court on Friday.

“I have registered my statement before the magistrate. It took around five hours,” the complaint told HT.

The governor could not be booked as he is protected under Article 361 of the Constitution, according to which, no criminal proceedings can be initiated against the President and the Governor of a state as long as they are in office.

The woman had on May 2 given a written complaint to the Hare Street police station alleging that the governor sexually harassed her on two separate occasions, first on March 24 and later on May 2, who summoned her to his chamber on the pretext of offering her a permanent job.

Following the complaint, Kolkata Police set up an enquiry team to probe into the allegations. Bose, however, directed the Raj Bhavan employees to ignore the police inquiry citing Article 361 of the Constitution.

Bose recently screened some footage of the CCTV in a bid to clear the air over allegations of molestation brought against him. It, however, plunged Bose into a fresh controversy, as the complainant accused him of revealing her identity.

Meanwhile, chief minister Mamata Banerjee, demanding Bose’s resignation, said that she received a pen drive in which there is a video of a scandal.