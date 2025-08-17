Bengal: IIT Kharagpur to train rural youth in healthcare, classes from November

Kolkata: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur in West Bengal is set to launch the School for Skills: Healthcare & Technology on its campus, aimed at training rural and semi-urban youth in the healthcare sector. The school will offer short-term certificate courses, with the first batch scheduled to begin in November 2025. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur in West Bengal is set to launch the School for Skills: Healthcare & Technology on its campu (Bloomberg via Getty Images)

“The facility will initially accommodate 150 students annually, offering short-term certificate courses aligned with the National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF), including general duty assistant, emergency medical technician – basic, and phlebotomist,” a statement issued by IIT Kharagpur on Saturday said.

“Affiliated with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) under the union ministry of skill development and entrepreneurship, the programmes will culminate in certifications issued by the healthcare sector skill council,” the release added.

The trained workforce after completing the course will support patient care at the Syama Prasad Mukherjee Super-Speciality Hospital at IIT Kharagpur, as well as other healthcare institutions.

“The School for Skills: Healthcare and Technology at IIT Kharagpur is more than a training hub. It is a catalyst for change. By combining skill development with cutting-edge technology, we aim to build a healthcare workforce that can serve the last mile, transform rural healthcare delivery, and contribute to the nation’s vision of inclusive growth,” director of IIT Kharagpur Suman Chakraborty said.