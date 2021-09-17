Bengal man stabs mother, brother over 1 lakh loan; drowns her in water tank

Kolkata: A 35-year-old man stabbed his younger brother and mother before drowning her in a water tank over a ₹1 lakh loan that he gave his brother last year, police said. The accused, Md Alam, later went to the police and surrendered.

The incident took place on Thursday in West Bengal’s Paschim Bardhaman district, around 200km northwest of Kolkata.

The victims, Akhtari Khatun, 65, lived with her three sons in a house; her fourth son Aftab Alam stayed separately a short distance away.

On Thursday afternoon, the accused went to his mother’s house on the pretext of giving her some fruits. While his two brothers stepped out, a police officer said, “Md Alam locked up the female family members in their room and stabbed his brother. He then stabbed his mother and drowned her in a water tank inside the house and fled,” said a police officer.

The female members, meanwhile, raised an alarm, and the neighbours rushed to the spot. The police were also informed.

“I lent ₹1 lakh to Aftab on the request of my mother. But both were dilly dallying when I demanded the money as I needed it. So I killed them,” Alam told reporters while being taken to court on Friday.