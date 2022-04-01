Bengal recruitment scam: CBI questions former advisor around midnight
KOLKATA: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has questioned West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC)’s former advisor SP Sinha in connection with an alleged recruitment scam.
The questioning followed Calcutta high court’s direction to the CBI on Thursday interrogate Sinha by midnight. Sinha was untraceable before he arrived at the CBI office in Kolkata around 11:15 pm and was questioned till around 2:25 am on Friday.
WBSSC conducted examinations, interviews and set up a panel after the state government recommended appointments of around 13,000 non-teaching staff in state-aided schools in 2016. It was later alleged the commission made around 500 irregular recruitments after the panel’s expiry.
Sinha said he cooperated with the investigators and answered all their questions.
The court earlier called Sinha one of the “kingpins of the alleged corruption” related to illegal appointments. “In such circumstances, a thorough probe is required to bust the racket of...illegal appointments,” said a single-judge bench’s order. “The CBI is directed to initiate the said interrogation in course of the day...by 12 midnight today.”
The single bench of Justice Gangopadhyay earlier twice ordered the CBI to probe the alleged recruitment scam. A division bench quashed the first order while the second was stayed. It set up a committee headed by former Justice Ranjit Kumar Bagh to probe the irregularities.
“It appeared that on the basis of some recommendation from outside the office of the commission at the instance of Sinha, the recommendation letters were printed by the Programme Officer wherein the signatures of the Chairman of the Commission were mechanically printed. The Chairman was kept in the dark,” the court said.
-
Speeding car snuffs out pedestrian’s life in Mohali
An unidentified pedestrian was killed in a hit and run accident near Ballomajra village in Balongi on Thursday. A passer-by, Jarnail Singh, a resident of Adarsh Colony, Balongi, told the police that he was going to a relative's house in his car around 2.30 pm on Thursday. When he reached the bridge in front of VR Punjab mall, a speeding car coming from behind hit a pedestrian and sped away, leaving the victim severely injured.
-
Vivek Sheel Soni is new Mohali SSP
Vivek Sheel Soni was appointed as the new senior superintendent of police, Mohali, following a reshuffle by the Punjab government on Thursday. A 2011-batch IPS officer, Soni has replaced Harjeet Singh, who had joined as the Mohali SSP on January 19 and now has been posted as the Gurdaspur SSP. Prior to his posting in Mohali, Soni was the Rupnagar SSP after also having served as the Sangrur SSP.
-
Chandigarh: Brace for more price pain as taxi, auto fares go up
A day after the UT administration notified the water tariff hike, it also increased the charges for using taxi and auto services in the city. The revised fares are classified based on whether the taxis and autos ply within the city or out of station. The rates for taxi travel within Chandigarh have never been increased since 2013, while the long-distance fares were last revised in 2015.
-
Chandigarh tricity sees 99% dip in Covid-19 cases since January
As March came to a close on Thursday, the tricity saw its monthly Covid-19 infections and deaths drop by 99% as compared to January, when the third wave caused the cases to spike to an all-time high across Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula. The tricity had recorded a whopping 59,273 cases in January during the third peak – the highest monthly case tally since the pandemic broke out in March 2020.
-
Kharar man arrested for killing wife, dumping her body in canal
Police have arrested a Kharar resident for murdering her husband, Charanjit's wife and dumping The victim, Ruby Pandey, who hailed from Sector 45, Chandigarh's body in a canal near Morinda after she caught him having an extra-marital affair. The victim, Ruby Pandey, who hailed from Sector 45, Chandigarh, had gone missing on March 9. She lived with her husband, Charanjit, and a one-year-old son in a rented accommodation at Eco Floors 1 Society, Kharar. Police have deployed divers in the canal to locate the victim's body.
