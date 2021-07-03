Bengal sleuths use 3D scanner in fake vaccination racket probe

Sleuths probing the fake vaccination racket in Kolkata used a 3D laser scanner on Saturday to capture the crime scene - office of the mastermind from where he used to operate, officials said.

A senior official said that the high-tech gadget would allow investigators to recreate the entire crime scene in the courtrooms and help in building their case.

“Officers of the Special Investigation Team also seized a huge volume of materials including fake tender documents, visitor slips, attendance registers and job applications that were used to run the racket,” said a senior official of the Kolkata Police’s detective department.

Last week, Kolkata Police had busted a racket allegedly run by a 28-year-old man Debanjan Deb, 28, who was masquerading as a bureaucrat. More than 800 people, including TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty, were duped into taking the fake vaccines. Police had earlier arrested eight persons including Deb.

On Saturday, another person was arrested in connection with the racket. Police said that the accused, Indrajit Shaw, was instrumental in organising one of the fake vaccination camps held in a college in north Kolkata.

The racket has triggered a political slugfest between the TMC and the BJP. While the BJP has alleged that the mastermind had links with senior TMC leaders, the latter rubbished the charges. TMC, meanwhile, released a picture in which Deb’s security guard could be purportedly seen standing behind West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.

The Centre has asked the West Bengal government to file a report by Thursday in the fake Covid-19 vaccination camps busted by the Kolkata Police last week even as the Calcutta high court directed the state to file an affidavit in the matter by Friday.