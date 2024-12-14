Bengal woman allegedly killed by Facebook friend whom she met 5 months ago: Police

A 27-year-old woman was murdered on Friday in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district allegedly by a man whom she met on social media five months ago, police said adding that the accused was arrested within hours. Police said the accused has confessed to the crime during interrogation (Representational image)

Police said that on Friday the woman’s husband, who works in a private firm, had called her over phone from his office multiple times. There was, however, no response. When he returned home in the evening, he found her dead in the flat. The victim Avishikta Dey was found strangulated.

“The accused Kaushik Saha, 28, has been arrested from Barrackpore in North 24 Parganas district. He has confessed to the crime during interrogation,” said Aishwariya Sagar, deputy commissioner of police (airport division) of Bidhannagar city police.

“The husband informed us that even though they had been married for the past seven years and have a three-year-old son, problems cropped up between the couple recently over the wife’s relation with Saha,” said an officer.

Police scanned through footages of CCTVv cameras installed in the locality and checked the mobile tower location of Saha.

“During interrogation Saha claimed that he got married to Dey in a temple, but the latter was trying to snap the ties. Hence, he murdered her. He then left the flat after locking it with Dey’s keys,” said an officer.

In another case, in which a woman’s severed head was found from a garbage vat in a residential locality in south Kolkata on Friday, police have arrested the woman’s brother-in-law. Police recovered some more body parts of the victim on Saturday.

The victim was identified as Khateja Bibi, 40, a resident of Magrahat in South 24 Parganas. She used to come to Kolkata every day to work as a domestic help in some houses in Golf Green area in south Kolkata.

The severed head was spotted by some locals in the vat on Graham Road in Golf Green. It was inside a plastic bag. On Saturday police recovered some more body parts of the victim from the banks of a pond around 600 metres from the vat.

Police scanned through the CCTV footage installed in the area, including shops and a temple, and spotted the victim’s brother-in-law Atiar Lashkar. He works as a mason,” said an officer.

Complications in the relationship of the woman with her brother-in-law were suspected to be the cause of the murder, he added. Police said that the victim was strangulated to death and then decapitated.