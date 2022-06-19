Bengal-based ‘fake currency racket’ busted, 2 men arrested
The Delhi Police on Saturday said they have busted a Malda (West Bengal)-based fake currency racket and have arrested two suspects with notes having a face value of ₹4 lakh.
Delhi’s deputy commissioner of police (special cell) Rajiv Ranjan Singh said the accused have been identified as Aniqul Islam (24) and Shariqul Sheikh alias Sahim (21), both residents of Malda district.
“A tip-off was received, after which a raid was conducted on Friday and the accused, members of Malda-based international syndicate, were apprehended near Dilshad Garden Metro station in east Delhi when they reached to deliver the recovered consignment of fake Indian currency notes (FICNs) to an associates,” Singh said.
During interrogation, the two suspects told the police that they were working for “this syndicate” for the last two to three years.
“They used to procure FICNs from associates in Malda and supply them in Delhi-NCR and Uttar Pradesh. These FICNs are being smuggled from Bangladesh,” the DCP said. Interrogations revealed that they have delivered about four to five consignments with fake notes of a face value of over ₹20 lakh in Delhi-NCR, police said.
