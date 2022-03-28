Home / Cities / Kolkata News / Birbhum violence: Mamata intimidating CBI team, says Cong’s Adhir Ranjan
kolkata news

Birbhum violence: Mamata intimidating CBI team, says Cong’s Adhir Ranjan

At least nine people died after their houses were set afire at a village in Burbhum’s Rampurhat area last week, following the murder of Trinamool Congress (TMC) panchayat leader Bhadu Sheikh.
West Bengal chief mnister Mamata Banerjee meeting the family members of those killed in the violence at Bagtui village, Rampurhat, in Birbhum earlier this week.&nbsp;(ANI Photo)
West Bengal chief mnister Mamata Banerjee meeting the family members of those killed in the violence at Bagtui village, Rampurhat, in Birbhum earlier this week. (ANI Photo)
Published on Mar 28, 2022 03:01 PM IST
Copy Link
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi

Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday accused West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee of intimidating the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) that is probing the Birbhum violence case.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Chowdhury said his party had also demanded a CBI probe into the case. “Mamata Banerjee is intimidating the CBI team,” he said.

The Lok Sabha MP from Berhampore said if a chief minister warned of protests if the CBI failed to conduct an impartial probe, it was clear that efforts were being made to create obstruction in the investigation.

At least nine people died after their houses were set afire at a village in Burbhum’s Rampurhat area last week, following the murder of Trinamool Congress (TMC) panchayat leader Bhadu Sheikh.

On Sunday, Banerjee said the CBI should not follow the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) mandate in the ongoing investigation and warned of protests if the central agency failed to do so.

"I still think that there is a conspiracy behind the Rampurhat incident. It's good that the CBI took charge, but if they only follow the BJP's direction, we are ready to protest," the chief minister said.

Last week, the Calcutta high court had ordered a CBI probe into the arson and asked the central agency to submit a report by April 7.

Banerjee and her government were facing a major flak from the Opposition over the Birbhum killings amid demands for her resignation.

So far, More than 20 people have been arrested in the case and TMC Rampurhat-1 block president Anarul Hossain has been named as the main accused. Hossain has been remanded in 14-day police custody.

Earlier in the day, MLAs of the TMC and the BJP exchanged blows in the assembly as the saffron party demanded a statement by the CM over the worsening law and order in the state, following which by Opposition legislators were suspended.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said several party legislators were beaten up by TMC MLAs inside the Assembly. "MLAs are not safe even inside the Assembly... At least 8-10 of our legislators were beaten up, including Chief Whip Manoj Tigga, by some TMC MLAs, as we demanded that the CM make a statement in the House on the law and order issue," Adhikari said.

The TMC said the BJP MLAs were behaving indecently inside the House. "Few of our MLAs were injured inside the House. We condemn the conduct of the BJP," TMC leader and Bengal minister Firhad Hakim said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
birbhum mamata banerjee
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Karnataka woman arrested for posting a Whatsapp status that wished Pakistan on its Republic Day

    WhatsApp status on Pak gets Karnataka woman arrested, this is what she wrote

    A 25-year-old woman was arrested in Karnataka's Bagalkot district on Monday for allegedly posting a Whatsapp status that wished Pakistan on its Republic Day, according to the superintendent of police. According to authorities, she wrote in Urdu on her WhatsApp status on March 23, Pakistan's Republic Day, “Allah Har Mulk me Ittihaad…Aman...Sukoon…Ata Farma Maula." Which translates to "May God bless every nation with peace, unity, and harmony." Police claimed her post could have led to communal disharmony. She was later released on bail.

  • Crude bomb recovered in a plastic bag near a football ground in Birbhum district of West Bengal.

    Crude bombs recovered near football ground in Bengal's Birbhum

    Crude bombs were recovered by the police in a plastic bag near a football ground in Sikandar village of West Bengal's Birbhum district on Sunday. A bomb squad team of the Central Investigation Department (CID) to defuse these bombs

  • Police said the doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but no bomb was found in a search at the hospital. (File Photo)

    Sacked doctor makes hoax bomb call to hospital in Gurugram

    The doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but police said no bomb was found in a search at the hospital.

  • Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said the Supreme Court's order to transfer all cases filed against former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh is not a “setback” for the Maharashtra government.

    Sanjay Raut says SC order on Param Bir Singh cases ‘effort to offer solace…’

    Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the Maharashtra Police is the “most impartial” force in the country. He added that it is unfortunate a “big conspiracy” is being framed against the western state. “The people of Maharashtra are taking note of it,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.

  • Union home minister of India Amit Shah along with Uttar Pradesh caretaker chief minister Yogi Adityanath at BJP's newly elected MLAs' meeting at Lok Bhawan in Lucknow on Thursday March 24, 2022. (Photo by Deepak Gupta/Hindustan Times)

    Adityanath elected leader of BJP legislature party, to take oath as CM tomorrow

    Addressing the MLAs, Yogi Adityanath said he wants to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party’s central observers Amit Shah and Raghubar Das that after getting absolute majority under the PM's leadership, he was elected the BJP legislature party leader.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 28, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out