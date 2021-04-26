IND USA
BJP candidate's agent detained for molesting women voters in Kolkata
Voters stand in line during polling for the seventh phase of the West Bengal assembly elections in Kolkata. (Representational Image / PTI)
kolkata news

BJP candidate's agent detained for molesting women voters in Kolkata

The seventh phase of the West Bengal elections is underway for 34 seats in the state
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 26, 2021 02:05 PM IST

BJP candidate from the Rashbehari assembly constituency Lt Gen Subrata Saha's agent was detained on Monday for allegedly molesting a few women voters inside a polling booth in the city's New Alipore area, police said.

Mohan Rao was detained after several women voters claimed he tried to drag them holding their hands inside Bidya Bharati School, a police officer said.

"We have received a complaint in this regard and a probe is underway," he said.

Rao, however, rubbished the allegations and said no such incident had taken place.

"TMC activists are trying to create disturbance in the area. This is a deliberate attempt to disrupt the peaceful polling process," Saha said.

Polling is underway for 34 seats in the seventh phase of the assembly elections in the state.

