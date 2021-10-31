Home / Cities / Kolkata News / 'No chance': BJP leader on Kailash Vijayvargiya returning to Bengal to oversee party's functioning
kolkata news

'No chance': BJP leader on Kailash Vijayvargiya returning to Bengal to oversee party's functioning

  • As in-charge of the party in West Bengal, Vijayvargiya supervised its campaign in the 2021 assembly elections in the state.
BJP national general secretary and party's West Bengal in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya.
BJP national general secretary and party's West Bengal in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya.
Published on Oct 31, 2021 11:35 PM IST
Copy Link
PTI | | Posted by Sharangee Dutta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

 Former BJP West Bengal unit president Tathagata Roy on Sunday claimed there is “no chance” that the party’s national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya would return to the state to oversee its functioning.

As in-charge of the party in West Bengal, Vijayvargiya supervised its campaign in the 2021 assembly elections in the state.

"As far as I know, there is no chance of Kailash Vijayvargiya returning to the state," Roy told a vernacular news channel.

Roy had earlier criticised Vijayvargiya, former state president Dilip Ghosh and party leaders Arvind Menon and Shiv Prakash, blaming them for BJP’s poor show in the assembly polls held earlier this year.

Asked for his reaction on Roy's comments, BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar said he has nothing to say about the remarks.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kailash vijayvargiya tathagata roy bharatiya janata party state of west bengal + 2 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 31, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out