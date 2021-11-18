Home / Cities / Kolkata News / BJP leader sends legal notice to Aparna Sen for calling BSF personnel ‘rapists’
kolkata news

BJP leader sends legal notice to Aparna Sen for calling BSF personnel ‘rapists’

  • At an event held at the Press Club in Kolkata, Padma Shri awardee Aparna Sen said that the military is being given more power than they should get.
Bengali filmmaker Aparna Sen also urged the West Bengal government to think about the people living in the border regions of the state.(Waseem Gashroo/ HT Photo)
Bengali filmmaker Aparna Sen also urged the West Bengal government to think about the people living in the border regions of the state.(Waseem Gashroo/ HT Photo)
Updated on Nov 18, 2021 10:45 PM IST
Copy Link
Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

 West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Anirban Ganguly has sent a legal notice to Bengali actor-filmmaker Aparna Sen for allegedly calling the personnel of the central security agency “rapists” and “murderers”, news agency ANI reported.

According to regional media reports, the national award-winning director and Padma Shri awardee made the statements at an event held at the Press Club in Kolkata on Monday. Sen further stated that the military is being given more power than it should get, and also urged the West Bengal government to think about the people living at the border regions so that they can do trade and farming as per their choices.

This is a fresh addition to the ongoing row regarding the Centre's decision to extend the BSF jurisdiction in Assam, Punjab and West Bengal, from 15kms to 50kms. The West Bengal legislative assembly on Tuesday passed a resolution against the Centre's decision. Punjab, where Congress is in power, has also passed a similar resolution against the extension of the BSF jurisdiction.

Trinamool Congress argued that such an extension will cover West Bengal’s multiple important towns and goes against the federal structure in which law and order falls under the state government’s ambit.

In the West Bengal assembly on Tuesday, TMC MP Udayan Guha claimed that BSF personnel touch women inappropriately while conducting searches during border movement. “No matter how much they say Bharat Mata ki Jai, they cannot be patriotic,” he added.

However, a BSF officer told ANI that the force’s ‘Mahila Praharis’ have the sole authorisation to conduct searches at the border on women. The officer refuted the allegations by Guha by labelling them as “utterly baseless".

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bjp aparna sen bsf west bengal government + 2 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 18, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out