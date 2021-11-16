Home / India News / BSF personnel touch women inappropriately during checks: TMC MLA Udayan Guha
india news

BSF personnel touch women inappropriately during checks: TMC MLA Udayan Guha

The Dinhata MLA further said that no matter how much the personnel chanted ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’, they were not patriotic.
Representational image.
Representational image.
Published on Nov 16, 2021 03:16 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Chaos erupted at the West Bengal assembly after Trinamool Congress legislator Udayan Guha accused personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF) of inappropriately touching women while searching them during border movement.

The Dinhata MLA further said that no matter how much the personnel chanted ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’, they were not patriotic.

Guha made the statement during a discussion on the Centre's decision to extend the BSF's jurisdiction up to 50km inside the international border.

The Centre, earlier in the month of October had empowered the BSF to conduct searches, arrest suspects and make seizures up to an area of 50km inside Indian territory from the International Border (IB) along India-Pakistan and India-Bangladesh borders.

The BSF, which was only empowered to take action up to 15 kilometres in Punjab, West Bengal and Assam, has now been authorised to extend its jurisdiction up to 50km without any hurdle or permission either from central or state governments.

While Punjab has already registered its protest against the decision, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said her government would take up the matter with the Centre.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bsf
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 16, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out