BJP team likely to submit report on alleged gang-rape after Bengal visit
Kolkata: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s fact-finding team, which visited West Bengal’s Nadia to look into the alleged rape of a girl who died a day after she was allegedly sexually assaulted, is likely to submit a report to the party chief JP Nadda on Wednesday.
The team, which included Member of Parliament Rekha Verma, visited the girl’s village on Friday last. The Central Bureau of Investigation is probing the case on the Calcutta high court’s orders.
The girl’s family alleged she was gang-raped on April 4 and hurriedly cremated without a post-mortem. They have named a ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader’s son, who has been arrested along with a friend, as the main accused. The CBI has arrested a third accused in the case.
The 14-year-old returned home late at night from a birthday party hosted by the TMC leader’s son on April 4 and died the next day apparently due to excessive bleeding.
On April 10, the girl’s family lodged a police complaint against the TMC leader’s son, alleging rape. Local residents and the girl’s family told police she was forced to drink alcohol before she was allegedly raped
TMC leader Kunal Ghosh questioned the need for BJP’s fact-finding team when the CBI was already probing into it. “It seems the BJP has no faith in CBI because the truth may come out if a fair probe is done. The fact-finding team actually wants to influence the investigation. What the BJP is doing is plain politics; crude and disgraceful.”
The BJP earlier sent another fact-finding team to Bengal to look into the massacre of nine people following a TMC panchayat leader’s murder in Birbhum on March 21. The report named another TMC leader.
Chief minister Mamata Banerjee rejected the report on the Birbhum violence saying it will influence the CBI probe into the massacre and derail it. Nine people died in an arson attack in Birbhum in the aftermath of the murder.
TMC has repeatedly accused the BJP-led Centre of interferences in Bengal and misusing central agencies against the state government.
-
‘Varied percentages of disability’: HC denies relief to hearing-impaired student
The Bombay high court on Tuesday refused to grant relief to a hearing-impaired medical aspirant who was declared ineligible on the grounds that the disability certificate submitted by Malik was not reliable. Thane resident Farhan Rafiullah Malik moved the high court questioning the February 16 order of the competent authority declaring him ineligible for round 1 of the common admission process for admission to the Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) course.
-
Maha seeks ban on 22 social media accounts with ‘communal disharmony posts'
The Maharashtra cyber cell has proposed to block 22 different social media accounts for “propagating communal disharmony” amid the ongoing row over azaan and the use of loudspeakers in mosques in the state, as well as in the wake of recent communal clashes in some states, including Maharashtra itself, news agency ANI reported. Yesterday, The Maharashtra Police announced a list of steps they would take in order to maintain peace and communal harmony.
-
Weapons supplier from Delhi's Jahangirpuri held after brief chase
The Delhi Police on Wednesday nabbed an arms supplier from the Jahangirpuri area after a brief chase in which he was injured, news agency ANI reported quoting Brijendra Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer-north). The accused has more than 60 previous cases against him and was on the radar of the Delhi Police for a while. The arrest comes as cops are probing the Hanuman Jayanti violence in northwest Delhi.
-
Delhiwale: Knocking on the mind’s door
Class 9 student Amaan Saifi says people using abusive language are the fault for which he has the least tolerance.
-
Delhi HC orders Rohini ashram be taken over by government
The court also noted that the person who set up the ashram, self-styled godman Baba Virendra Dixit, has been chargesheeted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and is presently on the run, adding that it was difficult to accept that the inmates were living there of their free will.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics