BJP's Rakesh Singh, named by Pamela Goswami in drugs case, arrested in Kolkata

Written by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 10:10 PM IST

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rakesh Singh, who was named in a drugs case by the party's youth-wing activist Pamela Goswami, was arrested by Kolkata police on Tuesday.

The arrest came hours after police raided Singh’s residence in connection with the case. The search operation was led by the Anti-Narcotics and Anti-Rowdy sections of the Detective Department of New Alipore police station.

Also Read | Drugs case: Pamela accuses BJP colleague of conspiracy

BJP leader Goswami, who was also arrested in the case on Friday along with her friend Prabeer Kumar Dey and her security guard after 90 gm of cocaine was allegedly found in her possession, had time and again named Singh in the case.

During her arrest, she demanded a CID probe into the matter and also stated that Rakesh Singh had ‘planted people to keep drugs in her vehicle’. She also claimed that Singh was close to BJP’s national general secretary and observer of west Bengal, Kailash Vijayvargiya.

“The way Goswami spoke to the media despite being in police custody and took the name of BJP leaders demanding a CID probe indicates that it is something fishy. Also it has been revealed that she was trying to meet a TMC leader. Politically aware people will surely understand what is going on,” Samik Bhattacharya, BJP’s state spokesperson said.

Also Read: Moments after Mamata Banerjee leaves, CBI team reaches Abhishek's house; wife questioned for an hour

A day before her arrest, Goswami had said she wanted to meet a TMC leader along with some other persons and ‘portfolio holders’ of the BJP.

Meanwhile, fearing arrest, Singh had filed a PIL before Calcutta High Court, seeking quashing of a notice by the police to appear before it in connection with a drugs case. However, the court dismissed the plea on Tuesday.

