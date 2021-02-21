Drugs case: Pamela accuses BJP colleague of conspiracy

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) youth-wing leader Pamela Goswami, arrested in a drugs case, accused BJP leader Rakesh Singh of conspiring against her.

“I want a Criminal Investigation Department (CID) probe. BJP leader Rakesh Singh, who is close to Kailash Vijayvargiya, should be arrested. This is his conspiracy. I have all evidence,” Goswami, , the state secretary of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), said while she was being taken to the court on Saturday.

Police arrested the 29-year-old from a posh area in south Kolkata on Friday and allegedly recovered around 90 grams of cocaine, worth around ₹10 lakhs, from her possession.

Her friend Prabir Kumar De, 38, who was with her, was also arrested along with another one Somnath Chatterjee. De is also a BJP worker. Singh rejected Goswami’s allegation and said: “Today she is taking the name of Kailash ji. Tomorrow she may take the name of Amit Shah and Narendra Modi. I can face a CBI or CID investigations. I think she has been brainwashed by the police and the TMC ...”

