BJP-TMC clashes break out in two districts of West Bengal
- This comes a day after the TMC supporters allegedly ransacked Suvendu Adhikari’s office in Nandigram in the same district.
At least seven people were injured in clashes that allegedly broke out between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the (TMC) Trinamool Congress in two districts of poll-bound West Bengal. The clashes broke out in East Midnapore district on Sunday.
“BJP workers were attacked by the TMC with bamboo sticks when they were hoisting party flags. At least seven party workers were injured,” said a media statement issued by the BJP.
Some of the injured were taken to a state-run hospital in Contai, BJP leaders said. Police, however, said that no complaints were lodged till 9 pm on Sunday even though an officer confirmed that an incident took place.
This comes a day after the TMC supporters allegedly ransacked Suvendu Adhikari’s office in Nandigram in the same district.
Local TMC leader Mamud Hossain, however, said that the party was not associated with the attack.
“Both the attacks were the result of BJP’s infighting between the old-timers and newcomers. The infighting is going out of control, so much so that BJP workers of one faction hurled shoes at a rally organized by another faction,” he said.
At Anandapur in West Midnapore's Keshpur area, a minor clashed broke out between the two rival parties late on Saturday night.
“There was a clash. Four people have been arrested. None were injured,” said a senior police officer of the district.
