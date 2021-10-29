Calcutta HC imposes blanket ban on firecrackers during Kali Puja in West Bengal

The Calcutta High Court on Friday imposed a blanket ban on the sale and bursting of firecrackers in West Bengal during Kali puja and other festivals including Chhath puja, Christmas and New Year eve, officials said.

“The court, after hearing a PIL, has put a blanket ban on all kinds of crackers and fireworks whether it is soundless or produces sound. Only diyas and candles may be used,” said Rachit Lakhmani, the counsel of the petitioner.

On Tuesday, the West Bengal government allowed the bursting of green crackers for two hours during Kali puja and Chhath puja, and for around 35 minutes on Christmas and New Year eve, following which a PIL was filed in the high court seeking a complete ban on firecrackers.

The petitioner, social worker Roshni Ali, pleaded that the bursting of firecrackers will increase air pollution and lead to breathing problems for Covid-positive patients.

Recently, a section of Kolkata’s leading doctors, environment experts medical associations collectively submitted a letter to chief minister Mamata Banerjee requesting a blanket ban on firecrackers. Diwali will be celebrated across the country on November 4 this year.

“Much damage has been caused by the rampant violations of Covid-19 safety protocols during the Durga puja. Cases have started rising once again in the city and across the state. We should at least show some restraint during Kali puja by not bursting crackers and fireworks this time. The smoke and pollution would cause more harm to patients who are suffering from Covid-19 or are recovering from the disease,” said Manas Gupta, general secretary of the Association of Health Service Doctors in West Bengal.

This comes at a time when the centre has warned the state of rising Covid-19 cases in Kolkata after Durga puja.

In 2020, the Calcutta high court banned the use and sale of firecrackers on Kali puja to curb pollution amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The state government too had appealed to the people to avoid bursting firecrackers during Kali Puja and Diwali to check air pollution.

The Durga puja, the biggest festival in the state, ended on October 15 and the daily count of Covid-19 cases is again hovering around the 1000-mark after a gap of more than three months. While 976 new cases were detected in the state on Wednesday, on Thursday the number shot up further to 990.

With cases shooting up, the state government has reimposed micro-containment zones in various districts including Howrah, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas and Jalpaiguri among others. Police have started intensifying action against citizens for violating Covid-19 safety protocols.