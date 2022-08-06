Home / Cities / Kolkata News / CISF head constable opens fire in Kolkata’s Indian Museum

A head constable of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) opened fire in the Indian Museum premises killing an assistant sub-inspector and injuring an assistant commandant in Kolkata on Saturday evening
A head constable of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) opened fire in the Indian Museum premises killing an assistant sub-inspector and injuring an assistant commandant in Kolkata on Saturday evening.

The police said that the accused fired at least 15 rounds. He was arrested by the Kolkata Police. The victims were rushed to the SSKM hospital where ASI Ranjit Kumar Sarengi died. Subir Ghosh, the assistant commandant suffered bullet injuries on his wrist.

“The accused was convinced, disarmed and arrested. Why he opened fire is yet to be ascertained. Investigation is going on,” said Vineet Kumar Goyal, commissioner of Kolkata Police.

The incident took place at about 6:30 pm. Senior police officials including the commissioner, quick response teams, combat force and the city police’s commando unit were deployed to tackle the situation.

It is a high-security zone as the MLA hostel is located at a stone’s throw from the Indian Museum.

The accused, Akshaye Kumar Mishra, went into hiding after opening fire from his automatic rifle. He was arrested after almost one and a half hour.

The Indian Museum is the largest and oldest museum in India and has rare collections of antiques, armour and ornaments, fossils, skeletons, mummies, and Mughal paintings. CISF took over the security of the museum in December 2019.

The incident brought back memories when an on-duty constable of Kolkata Police indiscriminately opened fire from his service rifle killing a woman passer-by and injuring two other men before shooting himself at Park Circus in June this year.

