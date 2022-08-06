CISF head constable opens fire in Kolkata’s Indian Museum
A head constable of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) opened fire in the Indian Museum premises killing an assistant sub-inspector and injuring an assistant commandant in Kolkata on Saturday evening.
The police said that the accused fired at least 15 rounds. He was arrested by the Kolkata Police. The victims were rushed to the SSKM hospital where ASI Ranjit Kumar Sarengi died. Subir Ghosh, the assistant commandant suffered bullet injuries on his wrist.
“The accused was convinced, disarmed and arrested. Why he opened fire is yet to be ascertained. Investigation is going on,” said Vineet Kumar Goyal, commissioner of Kolkata Police.
The incident took place at about 6:30 pm. Senior police officials including the commissioner, quick response teams, combat force and the city police’s commando unit were deployed to tackle the situation.
It is a high-security zone as the MLA hostel is located at a stone’s throw from the Indian Museum.
The accused, Akshaye Kumar Mishra, went into hiding after opening fire from his automatic rifle. He was arrested after almost one and a half hour.
The Indian Museum is the largest and oldest museum in India and has rare collections of antiques, armour and ornaments, fossils, skeletons, mummies, and Mughal paintings. CISF took over the security of the museum in December 2019.
The incident brought back memories when an on-duty constable of Kolkata Police indiscriminately opened fire from his service rifle killing a woman passer-by and injuring two other men before shooting himself at Park Circus in June this year.
-
BPSC question paper leak: Charge sheet filed against nine
Bihar Police's Economic Offence Unit (EoU) Saturday filed a charge sheet in a special court in Patna against nine persons, including a college principal, in connection with the leak of question paper of the state's civil services (preliminary) examination held by Bihar Public Service Commission on May 8 and cancelled within hours thereafter, EOU officials said. Far, 17 people, including a deputy superintendent of police, Ranjit Kumar Razak, have been arrested in the case.
-
Two dead after tree falls on motorcycle in Bhosari
Two people died after a tree fell on their motorcycle, said officials. The deceased, Saadhan Nathu Patil (36) and Nilesh Rajesh Shingle (37) were on their way to Nashik Phata from Bhosari when the incident took place in front of Bhosari police station on Saturday at around 6:30 pm Fire brigade department was rushed to the spot to clear road. Police and fire brigade department were deployed force to clear traffic at Bhosari.
-
5 die as LPG cylinder explodes on boat
Five people were killed and several others were injured when an LPG cylinder exploded on a motor boat carrying sand and around 20 labourers in Sone River in Patna on Saturday, police said. The incident occurred near Rampur-Patila ghat falling under Maner police station of rural Patna. Four of those charred to death were identified as Ranjan Paswan (32), Dasrath Paswan (32, Kanhai Bind (40) and Om Prakash Rai (34).
-
Man assaulted over alleged social media post supporting Nupur Sharma, 4 held
A 24-year-old youth was allegedly attacked by a group of youths in Karjat town of Ahmednagar district over social media post supporting BJP leader Nupur Sharma, officials said on Saturday. Sunny Pawar's has sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment at Ahmednagar District Civil Hospital. Manoj Patil, superintendent of police (Ahmednagar), said that based on a complaint filed by Sunny Pawar's friend Amit Mane on Friday, four people have been arrested.
-
Pune techie duped of ₹9 lakh in fake MNC franchise deal
The Chinchwad police have lodged a case of cheating based on the complaint of a city-based IT engineer who was duped of Rs 9.31 lakh by an unknown person who allegedly used fake mail id of a multinational company and tried to sell the victim “franchise” of the company. As per the complainant, on July 27 the complainant had sent all required documents on the given mail id. However, the mail was rejected.
