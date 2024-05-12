Congress will get fewer seats than the age of its shehzada: PM Modi in Bengal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that the Congress will get fewer seats than the age of its shehzada in this Lok Sabha elections even as he sharpened attack against the ruling-Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal over the Sandeshkhali issue. Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a roadshow in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas on Sunday. (ANI)

He also mounted attack on the INDIA bloc partners saying that corruption is their common character and alleged that the TMC has taken up corruption as a full-time business which it runs openly.

“You would certainly make the BJP-NDA cross the 400-mark. But write it down that in this election the Congress will get fewer seats than the age of its shehzada,” Modi said without naming the 53-year-old Rahul Gandhi.

Modi was speaking at an election rally at Chinsurah in Hooghly. He addressed four back-to-back rallies at Barrackpore, Chinsurah, Aramnbagh and Sankrail in the eastern state.

Two BJP supporters had brought paintings of the Prime Minister sharing moments with his mother. May 12 being celebrated as Mother’s Day, Modi spotted the duo in the huge gathering at Arambagh and accepted the paintings. He asked the Special Protection Group (SPG) commandos to collect the portraits. Modi’s mother Heeraben Modi died in December 2022.

He stepped up his ante against the TMC over alleged appeasement and vote-bank politics while referring to the recent developments at Sandeshkhali.

“The entire nation is watching what’s happening in Sandeshkhali. First the state police shielded the culprits. Now the TMC has started a new game. TMC’s goons are terrorising and threatening women in Sandeshkhali just because the culprit’s name in Shahjahan Sheikh. Guns and explosives are being recovered from his house but in a bid to appease the vote bank, TMC is making efforts to give him a clean chit,” Modi said while addressing the first rally of the day at Barrackpore in North 24 Parganas.

Sandeshkhali, located in the same district, had hit the headlines in February when village women staged violent protests demanding the arrest of Shahjahan, a TMC strongman, and his aides over allegations of sexual assault and land grabbing. Shahjahan was arrested on February 29 on the orders of the Calcutta high court. He was later handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

On May 4, however, a purported sting video was released by the TMC in which Gangadhar Koyal, a local BJP leader from Sandeshkhali, was seen allegedly saying that there were no rapes and women were paid to lodge false complaints of sexual assault.

The BJP, on the other hand, shared a video on X handle on Friday in which one woman, who was featured in the sting video, was seen alleging that she was threatened to make the statements and the sting video was doctored.

“The BJP is a ferocious party, and its Basirhat candidate Rekha Patra is creating massive trouble in Sandeshkhali. The TMC is being attacked. Violence is going on under her leadership. This is Modi’s guarantee. If Modi can threaten the women in his speech then under his command such things are going on in Sandeshlkhali,” said Shashi Panja, state minister.

Modi also attacked the Mamata Banerjee-administration over the warning issued by the Kolkata Police to a netizen who shared an AI-generated meme on the West Bengal chief minister.

“In West Bengal, there is no freedom of expression. Here the voices of the opposition and citizens are subdued. The situation is such that even if anyone shares a cartoon or posts something humorous on social media, he is threatened and harassed,” he said while addressing a rally at Arambagh in Hooghly.

Two AI-generated memes, one featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi and another showing West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee recently became a flash point between the TMC and its arch -rival the BJP amid the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

While Modi had responded to the meme on X saying that he enjoyed it, Kolkata Police warned the user on May 6 directing him to delete the post and refrain from such acts failing which he would be liable for strict penal action.

“If you combine the dynasty politics, corruption and appeasement of the Congress and atrocities and anarchy of the Left regime then you get one TMC. The TMC has made scams its full time-business. Be it the Congress, Left or any other party of INDI alliance, corruption is their common character. Most of them resort to scams in a hidden manner. But TMC runs an open industry,” he said.

Central agencies have arrested several TMC lawmakers and leaders in connection with multiple alleged scams such as recruitment scam, coal smuggling scam and ration distribution scam. Federal agencies have even questioned Abhishek Banerjee, TMC National general secretary.

“I have seen many Prime Ministers such as Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Manmohan Singh, IK Gujral and HD Deve Gowda and Rajiv Gandhi. But I have never seen a Prime Minister like Modi who spreads so much slander. He would get 120 out of 100 in telling lies. He always abuses me and the TMC. He became Prime Minister twice by telling lies. The BJP leaders are the biggest leaders of thieves. It is guarantee of a liar,” said Mamata Banerjee, while addressing a rally at Uluberia in Howrah.