Covid takes a backseat in West Bengal as state sees rise in dengue cases
The highest number of dengue patients (60) admitted in hospitals was in North 24 Parganas, followed by 44 in South 24 Parganas
West Bengal is presently reporting more dengue cases over new Covid-19 ones registered every day. With the vector-borne disease taking a toll on people ahead of the busy festive season, the uptick in cases has become a cause of concern for health officials in the state.
2,758 samples were sent out for ELISA test, of which 2,191 samples were tested in government laboratories and the rest in private laboratories, data shared by the state health department revealed on Saturday.
“At least 292 samples tested positive for dengue. Till 3 August, 251 patients were treated in hospitals. The highest number of patients (60) admitted in hospitals was in North 24 Parganas, followed by 44 in South 24 Parganas. At Jalpaiguri in north Bengal 42 patients were admitted in hospital,” officials said.
On the same day, West Bengal reported 193 new cases of Covid-19. At least two persons died. On Saturday, there were 2,268 active Covid-19 cases in the state with 79 admitted in various hospitals.
In Kolkata too, the situation appears to be concerning.
The city has reported two deaths so far. The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has identified at least 13 wards as highly prone to dengue.
The wards were identified based on the tests done by the KMC’s clinics. The civic body has also asked private laboratories and hospitals to submit data.
The state health department said even though cases have shot up over last year, the situation is still under control.
“Dengue cases have shot up this year and infections are high. But the situation is well within our control and it hasn’t reached an alarming stage. Awareness campaigns are being held,” said NS Nigam, state health secretary.
