Covid-19: West Bengal govt lifts all restrictions, mask use to continue

The withdrawal of the restrictions came almost two years after the pandemic struck the nation in March 2020.
The government in West Bengal revoked Covid-19 restrictions in the state, however, wearing masks would remain mandatory. (AP)
Published on Mar 31, 2022 07:48 PM IST
Written by Kanishka Singharia | Edited by Sohini Goswami

The West Bengal government on Thursday withdrew most of the pandemic-related restrictions, barring the use of face masks. The new guideline was issued in the wake of a sustained decline in Covid-19 cases across the state. The government also urged citizens to continue following hygiene protocols.

"Accordingly, it is hereby notified that restrictions as currently in force by aforesaid orders are hereby withdrawn. However, advisory in respect of health and hygiene protocols including wearing of masks at all times, hand hygiene and sanitisation of public places shall continue to be strictly observed until further order," the notification read.

It also said, "...employers/management bodies/owners/supervisors of all offices, establishments and workplaces shall be responsible for the provisioning of all Covid safety measures, including regular sanitisation of workplaces and Covid-appropriate norms."

The withdrawal of the restrictions came almost two years after the pandemic struck the nation in March 2020. Similar lifting of curbs were also announced in Maharashtra and Delhi during the day.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) decided to do away with a fine for not wearing face masks in public places. The Maharashtra government said all restrictions regarding the containing of the pandemic would be withdrawn from Saturday, while masks would be made optional.

West Bengal on Wednesday reported 37 new cases of Covid-19, which took the tally to 20,17,315, the health department said in its bulletin. The toll remained unchanged at 21,197 as no fresh fatality was reported.

