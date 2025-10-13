Darjeeling landslides damaged property worth ₹950 crore, claims GTA

SILIGURI: Landslides that killed 21 people in hills on October 5 also destroyed public and private property worth ₹950 crores, the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) in Darjeeling said on Monday. A view of the highway covered with flood water as the water level rises due to heavy rain at Kalimpong, in Darjeeling on October 5 (ANI Video Grab/ FILE IMAGE)

“ ₹950 crore is an approximate figure based on surveys done so far. We held a meeting today to take stock of the situation and formed an 11-member committee which will place its report,” GTA chairman Anjul Chowan said,

The committee includes opposition members and would submit its report to chief minister Mamata Banerjee, he said.

Landslides in the hills and floods in the plains led to 33 deaths in four north Bengal districts earlier this month. Chowan said one tourist was still missing.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee was in north Bengal for the second time on Sunday to oversee relief and rehabilitation work. She is scheduled to visit Darjeeling on Tuesday.

“The state should declare the tragedy a state disaster and the Centre must provide financial aid,” Chowan said.

Indian Gorkha Janshakti Front president Ajoy Edwards and former GTA chairman Bonoy Tamang, who are opposition leaders in the GTA, said they will cooperate and ensure that affected people are rehabilitated.