Home / Cities / Kolkata News / Discover Kolkata: WB govt digitises tourism pass for hassle-free site visit

Discover Kolkata: WB govt digitises tourism pass for hassle-free site visit

kolkata news
Updated on Feb 04, 2023 02:15 PM IST

The integrated city pass promises a hassle-free visit to a tourist to as many as 25 tourist attractions in the city over a period of seven days.

The iconic Victoria memorial hall (right) and St. Paul's Cathedral (left) in Kolkata. (Samir Jana / HT)
The iconic Victoria memorial hall (right) and St. Paul's Cathedral (left) in Kolkata. (Samir Jana / HT)
ANI |

In December last year, the Tourism department of West Bengal had launched a Kolkata pass called 'Discover Kolkata' in a bid to draw visitors to multiple tourist hotspots in the city. However, many tourists in the city from across the country told ANI that they were unaware of the Kolkata pass.

The integrated city pass promises a hassle-free visit to a tourist to as many as 25 tourist attractions in the city over a period of seven days.

The QR code-based pass is meant to spare visitors the hassle of standing in queres to fetch tickets for visiting some of the prominent landmarks of Kolkata.

Read| Centre to inspect Bengal’s PM POSHAN, Jal Jeevan projects; TMC fumes

They said they want the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal to facilitate an e-messaging system which would enable to receive timely alerts on the new services and facilities launched to attract visitors to Kolkata.

Speaking to ANI, Rahul, who arrived in kolkata from the national capital, New Delhi, a couple of days back, said, "I am here for a few days and plan to visit some destinations like the Indian Museum and Victoria Memorial. I bought tickets from a counter after standing in a long queue and waiting my turn. I wasn't aware of the Kolkata pass. I hope to avail it on my next visit."

Principal secretary of of the state Tourism department, Dr Soumitra Mohan, told ANI, "We have introduced an Integrated City Pass for facilitating easy and convenient access to at least 25 major tourist attractions in the city, for both domestic and international tourists. Called 'Discover Kolkata', the pass will remain valid for seven days. The pass can be booked online through the Tourism department website www.wbtourism.gov.in."

"Soon we will add some more destinations that one may visit with a City Pass. These include the Birla Planetarium and Arabindo Bhawan," he added.

Read| Fly into the world of birds: 6 best destinations for bird watching in India

As of now, the city pass gets a tourist access to Victoria Memorial, Indian Museum, Netaji Bhawan, Nicco Park, Rabindra Tirtha, State Archaeological Museum and Kolkata Police Museum.Nazrul Tirtha, Aircraft Museum, Eco Park, Alipore Museum, Mother's Wax Museum, Natya Sodh Sansthan Nehru Children Museum, Birla Industrial and Technological Museum, Smaranika Tram Museum, Asiatic Society, Swami Vivekananda's Ancestral House, Science City, Kolkata Port Maritime Heritage Museum and Gandhi Ashram.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kolkata mamata banerjee west bengal + 1 more
kolkata mamata banerjee west bengal
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 04, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out