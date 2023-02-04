Discover Kolkata: WB govt digitises tourism pass for hassle-free site visit

In December last year, the Tourism department of West Bengal had launched a Kolkata pass called 'Discover Kolkata' in a bid to draw visitors to multiple tourist hotspots in the city. However, many tourists in the city from across the country told ANI that they were unaware of the Kolkata pass.

The integrated city pass promises a hassle-free visit to a tourist to as many as 25 tourist attractions in the city over a period of seven days.

The QR code-based pass is meant to spare visitors the hassle of standing in queres to fetch tickets for visiting some of the prominent landmarks of Kolkata.

They said they want the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal to facilitate an e-messaging system which would enable to receive timely alerts on the new services and facilities launched to attract visitors to Kolkata.

Speaking to ANI, Rahul, who arrived in kolkata from the national capital, New Delhi, a couple of days back, said, "I am here for a few days and plan to visit some destinations like the Indian Museum and Victoria Memorial. I bought tickets from a counter after standing in a long queue and waiting my turn. I wasn't aware of the Kolkata pass. I hope to avail it on my next visit."

Principal secretary of of the state Tourism department, Dr Soumitra Mohan, told ANI, "We have introduced an Integrated City Pass for facilitating easy and convenient access to at least 25 major tourist attractions in the city, for both domestic and international tourists. Called 'Discover Kolkata', the pass will remain valid for seven days. The pass can be booked online through the Tourism department website www.wbtourism.gov.in."

"Soon we will add some more destinations that one may visit with a City Pass. These include the Birla Planetarium and Arabindo Bhawan," he added.

As of now, the city pass gets a tourist access to Victoria Memorial, Indian Museum, Netaji Bhawan, Nicco Park, Rabindra Tirtha, State Archaeological Museum and Kolkata Police Museum.Nazrul Tirtha, Aircraft Museum, Eco Park, Alipore Museum, Mother's Wax Museum, Natya Sodh Sansthan Nehru Children Museum, Birla Industrial and Technological Museum, Smaranika Tram Museum, Asiatic Society, Swami Vivekananda's Ancestral House, Science City, Kolkata Port Maritime Heritage Museum and Gandhi Ashram.